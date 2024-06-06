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News   Israel News

Rafah operation to end within weeks, IDF projects

The army believes that the action in Rafah is “progressing and precise,” and will be completed by the end of the month.

Jun. 6, 2024
Lilach Shoval
IDF in Rafah, Gaza Strip
An IDF soldier during operational activity in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 21, 2024. Credit: IDF.

The Israeli military estimates that the operation in Gaza’s Rafah city will be completed within a few weeks, in line with initial estimates.

The operation is “progressing and precise,” and its objectives will be fully achieved by the end of the month, with a focus on the underground infrastructure both in Rafah itself and under the Philadelphi Corridor, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Concurrently, IDF operations continue elsewhere in Gaza.

With the conclusion of the intensive operation in Rafah, decisions will need to be made regarding both the Gaza Strip and the situation along Israel’s northern border.

The military is preparing for campaign in the north against Hezbollah, however it has clarified that a recent call-up of an additional 50,000 reservists is related to the Rafah operation, not the situation in the north.

This article was originally published by Israel Hayom, and has been edited for length.

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