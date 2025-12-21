More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Saving the heart of a Syrian Druze child

“When she was born, we realized immediately that something was wrong with her heart and that she needed treatment,” says Nadia, the child’s mother.

Amelie Botbol
Nadia and her child at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, Israel, December 2025. Credit: Save a Child's Heart.
Nadia and her child at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, Israel, December 2025. Credit: Save a Child’s Heart.
(Dec. 21, 2025 / JNS)

“When she was born, we realized immediately that something was wrong with her heart and that she needed treatment,” said Nadia (not her real name), a Druze woman from a war-affected village in Syria, speaking about her toddler in an interview with JNS.

Nadia arrived in Israel earlier this month with her daughter, in a transfer coordinated by the Israel Defense Forces and Save a Child’s Heart, the nonprofit through which her child received life-saving care.

Save a Child’s Heart treats children with congenital and rheumatic heart disease who have limited access to medical care in their home countries. Roughly eight in every 1,000 children are born with a heart defect, and half of them need treatment within their first year.

Since 1995, the organization has treated more than 8,000 children from 75 countries in collaboration with the Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, south of Tel Aviv, and conducted 140 clinics and medical missions.

Nadia said she encountered deeply compassionate staff in Israel, including Dr. Sagi Assa, senior pediatric cardiologist and head of the Interventional Pediatric Cardiology Unit at Save a Child’s Heart, who performed a heart catheterization procedure on her daughter.

“He was very human and made me feel safe before and after my baby underwent catheterization,” said Nadia, who lost her home and her entire village to sectarian fighting in Syria. She traveled to Wolfson Medical Center carrying many of her belongings, fearing to leave anything behind.

The Druze, an Arabic-speaking ethnoreligious community distinct from Islam, number about 150,000 in Israel. Significant Druze populations also live in Syria and Lebanon, with families often split across borders.

In July, clashes erupted in Syria between local Druze, Sunni Bedouin tribes and regime forces. Reports of mass killings, public executions and abuses against Druze civilians prompted IDF strikes.

Also in July, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it delivered some two million shekels ($450,000) worth of humanitarian aid to the embattled Druze population of Sweida in southern Syria.

Where she lives, Nadia said, she had no access to care comparable to what her baby received at Wolfson. She said she was surprised to be treated by a team that included Jews and Arabs, something she had never seen, or heard of before.

“I hope it will be the same for us, that there will be peace among us, the way there is peace here. I hope that either we will have peace or become one day a part of Israel so that we too can live as safely as people live here,” she said.

Nadia said she cannot forgive those who burned her home and destroyed her village. She expressed fear and uncertainty about returning to the place where she now lives, but also relief that her child was treated before any permanent damage occurred.

“For me, it was very exciting to treat someone from Syria, especially since I was brought up as a young child by a Jewish Syrian lady. It felt like meeting a culture I was already familiar with and very close to,” Dr. Assa told JNS.

“Having the opportunity to communicate with and help these people filled my heart with happiness. I felt privileged to be able to do so,” he added. The cost of the treatment was covered by Save a Child’s Heart.

Dr. Assa explained that Nadia’s baby was born with a stenotic valve—a heart valve that was narrow and unable to open properly.

“Restricted blood flow forced the heart to work much harder and caused the right side of the heart to enlarge. What she needed was a repaired valve leading to the pulmonary artery, and we were able to do that through a catheterization procedure using balloon dilation of the valve leaflet,” he said.

Syria
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol is a diplomatic correspondent for JNS. Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, she made aliyah in 2014. Her reporting focuses on major international developments and the Israeli political arena, including weekly coverage from the Knesset. She also produced one of the world’s most extensive bodies of reporting on Israel’s hostage crisis following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks.
EXPLORE JNS
New Hampshire State House
U.S. News
New Hampshire travel office promotes event, on Yom Kippur, with anti-genocide group that defends ‘Palestine’
The online “peace and justice” conversation is to focus on “U.S. militarism and racism” and is listed on the official website of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
September 20, 2026 11:32 AM
JNS Staff
Neve Tzuf terror attack
Israel News
Terrorist kills Netanel Shakron, father of six, in Samaria on Yom Kippur eve
“Today, six young Israeli children lost their father to heinous terrorism,” the Israeli government stated. “May his memory be a blessing.”
September 20, 2026 04:46 AM
JNS Staff
Vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz
U.S. News
CENTCOM: US forces facilitate shipping of 1 billion oil barrels out of Strait of Hormuz
The volume of commodities transiting the strategic waterway has reached a new peak in the last two weeks, said Adm. Brad Cooper.
Sept. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli paratroopers operate in Southern Lebanon in an undated handout image released by the Israel Defense Forces. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Two Israeli troops hurt by IED amid effort to destroy Hezbollah terror assets in Lebanon
The IDF said it would continue to operate in the security zone in accordance with the ceasefire agreement with Beirut.
Sept. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
08:50
Trump: Tehran wants a deal but is ‘not ready’
08:18
Huckabee: International media may be Israel’s ‘toughest enemy’
07:51
Arsonist targets German synagogue ahead of Yom Kippur
07:20
UN Watch chief accuses Francesca Albanese of ‘messiah-like’ rhetoric
06:49
French TV channel apologizes for simulated attack on Tel Aviv
06:20
Iran rebuilding site linked to past nuclear weapons research
05:49
Nahal troops arrest 230 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria
05:22
Israeli FM discusses ties with Hungarian counterpart
04:50
Unseasonable September rain falls across Israel
04:18
Likud slams High Court ruling banning real-time voter reporting
03:50
100,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
03:19
Rabbinical group: Tel Aviv ban on segregated prayer violates religious freedom
02:51
Ireland to boycott Eurovision again in 2027 over Gaza
02:34
Abbas to address UN by video after US denies visa
02:21
Israel to offer free public transport on Election Day
01:37
Israel arrests Palestinian ‘Press TV’ journalist on suspicion of ties to Iran
01:05
IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba commander, Hamas naval commander
18:19
Texas Air National Guard F-16 plane crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely
17:31
Muslim student group decries screening of ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ at Vanderbilt
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews must stop cowering and start fighting back
September 17, 2026 04:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Elisha Wiesel. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
How to respond to the battlefield we live in
Elisha Wiesel
Opinion
The senator who helped pave the way for US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
Chaim Silberstein