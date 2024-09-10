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News   Israel News

Senior US official: Hezbollah must be permanently distanced from border

The official called for an agreement that includes security arrangements and enforcement mechanisms, unlike Resolution 1701.

Sep. 10, 2024
Ariel Kahana
Fire in Kfar Szold, Hezbollah Attack
A massive fire sparked by Hezbollah missiles launched from Lebanon, near Kibbutz Kfar Szold, northern Israel, June 14, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.

A senior American official is backing Israel’s stance on the conditions required to end the conflict affecting northern Israel, stating, “We cannot return to the status quo of Oct. 6. A ceasefire with Lebanon alone is not enough, because Hezbollah will return to the border.”

The American official spoke at the Middle East-America Dialogue (MEAD) conference, which concluded on Monday in Washington, D.C., where he emphasized that to prevent a scenario in which Israel faces an invasion from the Lebanese border, “an agreement is needed that will prevent Hezbollah’s return to the border.”

He added that beyond the security arrangements at the border itself, additional components are necessary in the agreement to ensure its enforcement and implementation—unlike U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which was adopted at the end of the Second Lebanon War but, according to him, “both sides failed to implement.”

The American official said that a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah can be prevented, but if it breaks out, the price will be heavy for both sides.

“Thousands, maybe tens of thousands, will die. There will be severe infrastructure damage. On your side (Israel), Hezbollah won’t be easily destroyed, and you likely won’t achieve most of your objectives. The war will last a long time, and many people on both sides will die. The residents of northern Israel won’t be returning home anytime soon, and such a war will eventually end with an agreement similar to the one we are now trying to reach. That’s why we are working to secure this agreement now.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hezbollah U.S.-Israel Relations Defense and Security
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
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