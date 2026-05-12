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News   Antisemitism

UAE envoy mourns passing of Abe Foxman, praises legacy

Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba said he was saddened by the death of ADL’s national director emeritus, calling him a leading voice against antisemitism, hate and extremism.

May. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba speaks at the Anti-Defamation League’s “Never Is Now” event at the Javits Center in New York, March 3, 2025. Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for the Anti-Defamation League.
United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba speaks at the Anti-Defamation League’s “Never Is Now” event at the Javits Center in New York, March 3, 2025. Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for the Anti-Defamation League.
( May 12, 2026 / JNS )

The United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to the United States, Yousef Al Otaiba, on Monday expressed condolences over the death of longtime Anti-Defamation League leader Abraham H. Foxman, praising him as “a friend of mine, of the UAE, and of all who value tolerance.”

Foxman, a Holocaust survivor who led the ADL for decades and became a prominent voice against antisemitism and extremism, died on Sunday, according to the organization.

Al Otaiba said Foxman stood against “antisemitism, hate speech, and extremism in all forms,” adding that “he will be missed.”

JNS Staff
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