UAE envoy mourns passing of Abe Foxman, praises legacy
Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba said he was saddened by the death of ADL’s national director emeritus, calling him a leading voice against antisemitism, hate and extremism.
The United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to the United States, Yousef Al Otaiba, on Monday expressed condolences over the death of longtime Anti-Defamation League leader Abraham H. Foxman, praising him as “a friend of mine, of the UAE, and of all who value tolerance.”
Foxman, a Holocaust survivor who led the ADL for decades and became a prominent voice against antisemitism and extremism, died on Sunday, according to the organization.
Al Otaiba said Foxman stood against “antisemitism, hate speech, and extremism in all forms,” adding that “he will be missed.”
"I am saddened by the passing of Abe Foxman. Abe was a friend of mine, of the UAE, and of all who value tolerance, mutual respect, and standing up to antisemitism, hate speech, and extremism in all forms. Abe will be missed. May his memory be a blessing." — Amb. Yousef Al Otaiba https://t.co/6RsgGqqiqX— UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) May 11, 2026