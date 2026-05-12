Herzog visits wounded troops at Sheba rehab
The Israeli president praised their courage and the work of the medical teams treating them.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited wounded Israel Defense Forces soldiers at Sheba Medical Center on Monday, meeting troops injured in fighting on the northern front, he said in an X post.
Herzog spoke with the troops and their families about the challenges of recovery and praised their “inspiring courage” amid what he described as a difficult campaign, including ongoing drone threats from Lebanon.
היום בשיבא פגשתי את גבורת הרוח הישראלית מקרוב כשביקרתי את פצועי צה״ל שנפצעו פציעות קשות במהלך הלחימה בגזרה הצפונית. שמעתי מהם ומבני משפחותיהם על ההתמודדות הכואבת, על המחיר הכבד שהפציעה גובה מהם, ועל תהליכי השיקום הארוכים והמורכבים שהם עוברים באומץ מעורר השראה.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) May 11, 2026
צה״ל מתמודד בימים… pic.twitter.com/qMl8jdAYvW
“I strengthen the wounded, their family members and our heroic soldiers, thank the medical teams and pray for complete and speedy healing for all the wounded. May we hear good tidings,” wrote Herzog, who recently concluded an official trip to Panama and Costa Rica.