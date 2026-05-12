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Herzog visits wounded troops at Sheba rehab

The Israeli president praised their courage and the work of the medical teams treating them.

May. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits a wounded Israel Defense Forces soldier at Sheba Medical Center, outside Tel Aviv, May 11, 2026. Source: @Isaac_Herzog/X.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits a wounded Israel Defense Forces soldier at Sheba Medical Center, outside Tel Aviv, May 11, 2026. Source: @Isaac_Herzog/X.
( May 12, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited wounded Israel Defense Forces soldiers at Sheba Medical Center on Monday, meeting troops injured in fighting on the northern front, he said in an X post.

Herzog spoke with the troops and their families about the challenges of recovery and praised their “inspiring courage” amid what he described as a difficult campaign, including ongoing drone threats from Lebanon.

“I strengthen the wounded, their family members and our heroic soldiers, thank the medical teams and pray for complete and speedy healing for all the wounded. May we hear good tidings,” wrote Herzog, who recently concluded an official trip to Panama and Costa Rica.

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