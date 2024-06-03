Spain’s Vox party head slams his PM over Palestinian state

In response to Spain’s recognition of a Palestinian state, the leader of Spain’s Vox party, Santiago Abascal, decided to come to Israel for a quick show of support. Abascal met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for an hour-long conversation before leaving Israel.

Vox is the third-largest party in the Spanish parliament, and its positions are nationalist and conservative. Abascal was invited by Minister of Diaspora Affairs of Israel Amichai Chikli, who has been weaving a network of support for Israel among right-wing parties in Europe.

“Pedro Sánchez is not Spain,” says Abascal about the Spanish prime minister.

“Sánchez has placed Spain in a very problematic international position. He has embroiled us in accusations against Israel as a way to deflect from his domestic political woes. His decision was made without consulting anyone, and he rewarded the terrorism of October 7. Sánchez stands alongside Spain’s enemies—the terrorists and communists funded by Iran.”

Q: Did he say that eastern Jerusalem should be the capital of a Palestinian state?

Abascal: He is an ignoramus who understands nothing, knows nothing of Israel’s history, and also does not respect the history of Spain.

We understand the profound importance and connection Jerusalem holds for the Jewish people, and we recognize the value in that. We need to be sensitive to Israel’s position because we went through a similar experience in 713 with the Muslim conquest of Spain.

It took us five long centuries to expel the Muslim forces, yet even today the Islamic world lays claim to territories like Cordoba. It has become a symbolic issue for them, akin to the struggle over Jerusalem.

Q: What is the significance of Oct. 7 for the Spanish people and perhaps for Europe in general?

A: Unfortunately, the Spanish people did not see the images of October 7. I saw them. They are images that cannot be forgotten. It was the most horrific terrorist attack on humanity—the satanic terrorism of Hamas, seeking destruction. They teach and instill evil.

It’s easy to judge Israel from afar, but we must ask what we would do if we were in that situation—a terrorist organization enters Israel and within hours kills thousands, rapes women, mutilates and burns bodies, murders parents before their children’s eyes. I know what I would do if such a thing happened in Spain, I would fight to remove that organization. But Sánchez’s decision supports and assists them.

Q: Could a scenario like Oct. 7 happen in Spain, given the history you described and the Muslim communities living there?

A: We have already seen such satanic acts like the 2015 Bataclan theater massacre in Paris, with mutilation of bodies and terror attacks in other cities. The problem of massive immigration means Europe is headed towards something unfamiliar and troubling. Places like Gaza will emerge in the heart of Europe in just a few years.

Islam does not respect democratic values, women, the LGBTQ community or Western culture. Muslims encourage crime and drugs in areas where police do not enter. They will cause civil conflicts, and we will see these populations detached from democratic values.

We Europeans need to see what is happening to Israel. As the Spanish proverb says: If they cut your neighbor’s face, it’s time to prepare and guard your own. Spain and Europe need to stop massive immigration and expel illegal immigrants. We do not want a Muslim Europe. And this is not out of xenophobia, but out of love for those who live in our countries today.

Q: With European Parliament elections next month, do the events in Israel impact European politics?

A: I don’t know. With all the immigration and Muslims defending Hamas in European streets, it seems many are afraid. They want to speak out against it, but in some places like England, radical Muslims supporting Hamas have government representation. I believe this will provoke a reaction from all bodies defending Europe and European freedom.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.