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State Department official tours Nova festival memorial grounds

Jacob McGee vowed to advance “peace and security” at the site where Hamas terrorists murdered hundreds of revelers at a music festival.

JNS Staff
Jacob McGee
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Jacob McGee visits the Supernova party grounds near Kibbutz Re’im on Jan. 22, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of U.S. State Department, Near Eastern Affairs.
(Jan. 23, 2026 / JNS)

Jake McGee, U.S. deputy assistant secretary for Israeli-Palestinian affairs and the Levant, on Thursday visited some sites of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacres in Israel, including the Supernova party grounds near Kibbutz Re’im.

He came to “honor the memory of more than 1,200 innocent lives lost in Hamas’s brutal attack. The U.S. condemns all acts of terrorism. We remain committed to advancing lasting peace and security throughout the region,” the State Department wrote on X.

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of McGee standing opposite one of the hundreds of posters on poles at the so-called Nova Festival Dance Floor, where Hamas terrorists murdered more than 300 people at an open-air music festival.

On Jan. 20, McGee visited the Civil-Military Coordination Center in Kiryat Gat in southern Israel.

McGee is in Israel “to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship and advance the Trump administration’s top priorities through engagements with Israeli leaders and regional partners,” according to the State Department.

Washington is “building on historic momentum toward durable peace in the Middle East,” the statement added.

McGee said he visited the CMCC “to advance one of the president’s top foreign policy priorities: the 20-point peace plan.”

“It’s incredible to see our Israeli counterparts and our multinational team here, and the close coordination that they accomplish every single day,” he said in a video posted online by the State Department, adding that the United States remained “committed to a lasting and secure peace throughout the Middle East.”

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