US Congress now features a map in which ‘Palestine’ replaces the State of Israel

A map with a pasted note identifying Israel as “Palestine” is now on the wall of a new Muslim Congresswoman’s office.

This should not come as a surprise. The woman, Rashida Tlaib, identifies herself as a Palestinian American, and as Palestinian Media Watch has reported, the official Palestinian map used by the Palestinian Authority and Fatah presents a world without Israel in which all of Israel is “Palestine.”

P.A. Seventh-Grade Social Studies, (A) pg. 4. Text teaches map is the “Geographical area” of the “State of Palestine”

As seen above, the P.A.’s map of “Palestine” teaches Palestinian children that the “geographical area” of the “State of Palestine” encompasses all of Israel. Fatah takes it one step further by putting the rifle next to the map, indicating that through the rifle Israel will become “Palestine.”

While the map in U.S. Congress is insulting to all those who care about Israel and peace, the map that the P.A. uses in its education of its children is far more problematic.

The map and the ideology accompanying it actively destroy any chance for peace. How can we expect Palestinian children, who are taught that the correct map of the world has no Israel, to ever consider living in peace with the country they are taught should not even exist?