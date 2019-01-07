More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

US Congress now features a map in which ‘Palestine’ replaces the State of Israel

How can we expect Palestinian children, who are taught that the correct map of the world has no Israel, to ever consider living in peace with the country they are taught should not even exist?

Jan. 7, 2019
Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib's newly labeled map, as hung in her new office in Washington, D.C.
Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s newly labeled map, as hung in her new office in Washington, D.C.

A map with a pasted note identifying Israel as “Palestine” is now on the wall of a new Muslim Congresswoman’s office.

This should not come as a surprise. The woman, Rashida Tlaib, identifies herself as a Palestinian American, and as Palestinian Media Watch has reported, the official Palestinian map used by the Palestinian Authority and Fatah presents a world without Israel in which all of Israel is “Palestine.”

PA 7th Grade Social Studies, (A) pg. 4. Text teaches map is the "Geographical area" of the "State of Palestine"
P.A. Seventh-Grade Social Studies, (A) pg. 4. Text teaches map is the “Geographical area” of the “State of Palestine”

As seen above, the P.A.’s map of “Palestine” teaches Palestinian children that the “geographical area” of the “State of Palestine” encompasses all of Israel. Fatah takes it one step further by putting the rifle next to the map, indicating that through the rifle Israel will become “Palestine.”

While the map in U.S. Congress is insulting to all those who care about Israel and peace, the map that the P.A. uses in its education of its children is far more problematic.

The map and the ideology accompanying it actively destroy any chance for peace. How can we expect Palestinian children, who are taught that the correct map of the world has no Israel, to ever consider living in peace with the country they are taught should not even exist?

Congress Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard