US hits Hamas nonprofit support network with sanctions

The U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctioned six Gaza-based organizations and the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad on Wednesday for what it said was their support of Hamas’s Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

“Hamas’s insidious practice of operating behind civilian organizations endangers Palestinians and undermines efforts to build a lasting and prosperous peace,” the department stated.

It accuses Hamas of operating a network of organizations in Gaza that “purport to be independent,” hiding their ties to the terror organization to raise funds from overseas donors.

“We are committed to ensuring that humanitarian aid can be delivered by reliable and safe organizations and supporting stabilization efforts for the Gaza Strip,” stated Tommy Pigott, principal deputy U.S. State Department spokesman.

The ties to Hamas were exposed by “documentary evidence taken from Hamas offices after Oct. 7, 2023,” the Treasury Department stated.

The sanctioned organizations include Gaza-based Waed Society, Al-Nur Society, Qawafil Society, Al-Falah Society, Merciful Hands and Al-Salameh Society.

“Members of Hamas’s internal security forces are formally assigned to work in these so-called charities, specifically the Waed Society and Al-Salameh,” the Treasury Department said.

“Documentary evidence captured from Hamas also shows that Hamas provides its fighters with detailed instructions on how they must navigate the group’s own bureaucracy to formally request their affiliated organizations provide their fighters with specific projects and services,” it added.

The department also sanctioned the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad, which helped to organize the recent series of flotillas that tried to break through Israel’s maritime blockade of Gaza. The organization has long been tied to the terror group’s political influence operations.

“The PCPA is also clandestinely acting on behalf of Hamas. As a front organization for Hamas, it operates in accordance with Hamas directives and was established and managed by operatives from Hamas’s Bureau of International Relations,” the Treasury Department said.

Zaher Khaled Hassan Birawi, a senior PCPA official based in the United Kingdom, was also sanctioned.

“Hamas continues to show a callous disregard for the welfare of the Palestinian people,” stated John Hurley, U.S. Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence. “The Trump administration will not look the other way while Hamas leadership and enablers exploit the financial system to fund terrorist operations.”