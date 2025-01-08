War-crime complaints filed against IDF soldiers in Argentina

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) filed two legal complaints in Argentina in the past week against Israelis whom the organization claims committed war crimes while serving in the Israel Defense Forces.

One of the complaints, filed on Tuesday, targeted a former soldier who fled to Argentina from Brazil following a Brazilian court’s investigation order regarding suspected crimes against humanity. The complaint that triggered the Brazilian legal proceeding was also filed by HRF.

Another war crimes complaint, including charges of crimes against humanity and genocide, was filed in Argentina last week against a Givati Brigade fighter. The HRF claimed to have evidence to support these claims.

The Hind Rajab Foundation, named after a Gazan child allegedly killed by the IDF during the Iron Swords war, was established in September 2024 in Brussels as a nonprofit organization. The foundation is a branch of the March 30 Movement, which has been active for more than three decades in the legal pursuit of IDF soldiers.

The foundation collects publicly available information online about IDF soldiers, including military operations they participated in, to prosecute these soldiers in foreign countries.

To date, the HRF has filed lawsuits against at least 28 soldiers in eight different countries and has submitted information to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. The HRF presented to the ICC what it claims to be evidence of war crimes committed by more than a thousand Israeli soldiers and officers during operations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.