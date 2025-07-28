Israel swelters through hottest day of the year

( July 28, 2025 / Israel Hayom)

Sunday was Israel’s hottest day so far this year, according to the Israel Meteorological Service (IMS). According to IMS data, the temperature at the Sodom weather station in the Dead Sea region reached a high of 46.5°C (115.7°F), just three degrees shy of the all-time record for the area.

In the Jordan Valley and around the Sea of Galilee, temperatures ranged from 43°C to 44°C (109.4°F to 111.2°F). An extreme heat stress index was recorded in Tel Aviv, with the mercury hitting 33°C (91.4°F) and humidity levels soaring to 70%.

The heatwave has not been limited to Israel. Neighboring countries are also experiencing unprecedented temperatures.

On the Turkey-Syria border, temperatures hit 50.5°C (122.9°F), setting a new all-time record for the region.

The extreme heat in the eastern Mediterranean has sparked massive wildfires, particularly in Greece, Cyprus and Turkey, making this summer the worst in 50 years for those countries, the IMS noted.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.