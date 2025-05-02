Israeli embassy in UAE marks Independence Day

( May 2, 2025 / JNS)

The Embassy of Israel in the United Arab Emirates, together with the Consulate General of Israel in Dubai, hosted a diplomatic reception in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to mark the Jewish state’s 77th Independence Day.

The event was attended by UAE government officials, members of the diplomatic and consular corps, business leaders, leaders of the Israeli and Jewish communities, and other distinguished guests.

Ambassador to the UAE Yossi Shelly and Consul General in Dubai Liron Zaslansky welcomed guests and highlighted the strong and enduring ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

In his address, Shelly thanked the UAE leadership for its friendship and emphasized the growing partnership between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi across diverse sectors such as trade, education, culture and technology.

He emphasized Israel’s commitment to the strengthening bilateral relations, and aspirations for expanding the Abraham Accords to other countries in the region.

Shelly said that UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “are dedicated to changing the Middle East and lead it to a brighter present and future.

“I personally believe they deserve the Nobel Prize for peace,” the ambassador said.