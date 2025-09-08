Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
update deskIsrael News

Israeli FM heads to Hungary, Croatia for diplomatic visit

Sa'ar is also scheduled to meet with the president of Montenegro and his Romanian counterpart.

JNS Staff
Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar speaks at a press conference in Jerusalem, July 29, 2025. Source: Screenshot.
(Sept. 8, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar was scheduled to depart on Monday for a two-day visit to Hungary and Croatia, according to his office.

Jerusalem’s top diplomat will meet with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Budapest on Monday, and the following day is expected to meet in Zagreb with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman and Speaker of the Parliament Gordan Jandroković.

Sa’ar will also hold a meeting with the Jewish community in the Croatian capital and visit the memorial to Holocaust victims of the Ustaše regime, which was closely aligned with the Nazis during World War II. The fascist government ran 20 concentration camps, including the notorious Jasenovac complex. The Ustaše regime murdered 30,000 Jews in Croatia during the war.

During his trip, Sa’ar is also scheduled to meet with Montenegro President Jakov Milatović and Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu.

