update deskIsrael News

Israeli minister on Haniyeh’s death: ‘Right way to clean the world of this filth’

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's death "makes the world a little better," said Israeli Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu.

Hamas senior political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who lives in Qatar, speaks to the press upon his arrival at the Rafah border crossing from Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip, Sept. 19, 2017. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/ Flash90.
(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

While Iran and Hamas have accused Israel over the killing in Tehran early on Wednesday of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Jerusalem has not commented on the matter.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office has instructed ministers to avoid making public statements regarding Haniyeh’s death, however some did so anyway.

Israeli Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu from the Otzma Yehudit party tweeted that “this is the right way to clean the world of this filth. No more imaginary ‘peace’/surrender agreements, no more mercy … The iron hand that will strike them is the one that will bring peace and a little comfort and strengthen our ability to live in peace with those who desire peace. Haniyeh’s death makes the world a little better.”

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli from the Likud Party tweeted, “Careful What You Wish For,” accompanied by a video of the Iranian parliament chanting “Death to Israel” during Tuesday’s inauguration while Haniyeh nodded in approval.

Almog Cohen, another legislator from Otzma Yehudit, told Ynet that “the world is better without” Haniyeh and senior Hezbollah official Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an airstrike in the heart of Beirut on Tuesday night in an attack acknowledged by the Israeli military.

Cohen called the execution of the Shukr strike “magnificent.” With regard to Haniyeh’s death, he said, “I have no idea [who carried it out], but I congratulate them.”

He added: “I’m not saying this is the end of the story, but it’s an excellent starting point. Our job is to bring the residents of the north home safely.”

