Israeli minister on Haniyeh’s death: ‘Right way to clean the world of this filth’

(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

While Iran and Hamas have accused Israel over the killing in Tehran early on Wednesday of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Jerusalem has not commented on the matter.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office has instructed ministers to avoid making public statements regarding Haniyeh’s death, however some did so anyway.

Israeli Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu from the Otzma Yehudit party tweeted that “this is the right way to clean the world of this filth. No more imaginary ‘peace’/surrender agreements, no more mercy … The iron hand that will strike them is the one that will bring peace and a little comfort and strengthen our ability to live in peace with those who desire peace. Haniyeh’s death makes the world a little better.”

אֶרְדּ֣וֹף א֭וֹיְבַי וְאַשִּׂיגֵ֑ם

וְלֹֽא־אָ֝שׁ֗וּב עַד־כַּלּוֹתָֽם׃



זו הדרך הנכונה לנקות את העולם מהזוהמה הזו.

לא עוד הסכמי "שלום"/כניעה מדומיינים, לא עוד רחמים כלפי בני המוות הללו.



יד הברזל שתכה בהם, היא זו שתביא לשקט ומעט נחמה ותחזק את היכולת שלנו לחיות בשלום עם אותם… pic.twitter.com/umCzG0JTmJ — ????????עמיחי אליהו – Amichay Eliyahu (@Eliyahu_a) July 31, 2024

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli from the Likud Party tweeted, “Careful What You Wish For,” accompanied by a video of the Iranian parliament chanting “Death to Israel” during Tuesday’s inauguration while Haniyeh nodded in approval.

Careful What You Wish For pic.twitter.com/HkHjlF4Mzj — עמיחי שיקלי – Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) July 31, 2024

Almog Cohen, another legislator from Otzma Yehudit, told Ynet that “the world is better without” Haniyeh and senior Hezbollah official Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an airstrike in the heart of Beirut on Tuesday night in an attack acknowledged by the Israeli military.

Cohen called the execution of the Shukr strike “magnificent.” With regard to Haniyeh’s death, he said, “I have no idea [who carried it out], but I congratulate them.”

He added: “I’m not saying this is the end of the story, but it’s an excellent starting point. Our job is to bring the residents of the north home safely.”