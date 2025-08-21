Israeli released from Lebanon after year in prison

( Aug. 21, 2025 / JNS )

Saleh Abu Hussein, an Israeli citizen who was imprisoned in Lebanon for about a year, was returned to Israel on Thursday.

Lebanese authorities handed over Abu Hussein to Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, the Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing in the Prime Minister’s Office, at the Rosh Hanikra/Ras Al Naqoura Crossing.

After questioning and an initial medical examination, the IDF transferred the civilian to a hospital for a comprehensive medical examination, after which he met with his family.

Abu Hussain is a mentally unstable resident of Rumana, near Nazareth in the Galilee, Ynet reported.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the security forces. No information was given on why he was imprisoned in Lebanon.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “welcomed the return of the Israeli citizen who was repatriated from Lebanon,” according to a statement from Jerusalem.

“This is a positive step and a sign of things to come,” it added.

In May, Israel agreed to release five Lebanese detained during operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon.

On Aug. 5, the Lebanese government ordered the army to prepare a plan to disarm all armed militias, including Hezbollah, by the end of the year. Hezbollah said it would not comply.

In November 2024, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the time that the Israel Defense Forces would respond “forcefully” to all violations of the agreement by Hezbollah.