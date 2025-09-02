Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
NewsJudea and Samaria

Israeli security forces kill Palestinian terrorist in raid near Nablus

The National Counter-Terrorism Unit, together with other security forces, eliminated a suspect who was reportedly on his way to carry out an attack.

JNS Staff
Israeli forces conduct a counterterrorism operation in the Kasbah of Nablus, searching structures and apprehending suspects as part of Operation Iron Walls. Credit: IDF.
(Sept. 2, 2025 / JNS)

A Palestinian terror suspect was killed by Israeli security forces near Nablus (Shechem) during an arrest raid overnight Monday.

The suspect attempted to escape during the raid in the village of Tammun, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Border Police fired at him and “a hit was confirmed,” it added.

Israel’s Ynet outlet reported that the suspect was killed, and had been on his way to carry out an attack at the time of the raid.

“Security forces will continue to act to thwart terrorism and bring to justice any terrorist who seeks to harm Israeli citizens,” the IDF said.

In January, an IDF soldier was killed and an officer seriously wounded when their vehicle hit an explosive device in Tammun.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 6,343 times in 2024, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO on Feb. 17.

Hatzalah Judea and Samaria’s figures, which were cross-checked against official data from Israeli security services, included 179 terror shootings.

Twenty-seven Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2024, and more than 300 others were wounded, the group said in its annual report.

