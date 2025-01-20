IDF soldier killed by roadside bomb in northern Samaria

( Jan. 20, 2025 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces Sgt. 1st class (res.) Eviatar Ben Yehuda, 31, from Nitzan in the country’s south, was killed during “operational activities” in northern Samaria, the military announced on Monday morning.

An officer in Ben Yehuda’s unit, the 8211 Reserve Battalion of the IDF’s Ephraim Brigade, was seriously wounded in the same incident, according to military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

Three more Israeli soldiers sustained injuries of various degrees in the incident, which took place in the Palestinian town of Tammun, northeast of the city of Nablus (Shechem), according to Ynet.

The soldiers had been traveling in a vehicle that hit an explosive device, according to the report.

Last week, five members of the IDF’s Nahal Brigade were killed fighting Hamas in northern Gaza, according to the military. A truce with the Palestinian terrorist group went into effect at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The death toll among troops since the start of the IDF ground incursion in Gaza on Oct. 27, 2023, currently stands at 408, and at 841 on all fronts since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Additionally, Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, a member of the Israel Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was fatally wounded during a hostage-rescue mission in Gaza in June, and civilian defense contractor Liron Yitzhak was mortally wounded there in May.