January to June was second-worst half-year for UK antisemitism

( Aug. 8, 2025 / JNS )

A British report published on Wednesday documented the second-highest number of antisemitic incidents in the first half of any year, surpassed only by the first six month of 2024 in the aftermath of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel.

The Community Security Trust, a Jewish security group that advises communities on protection measures, recorded 1,521 antisemitic incidents in the U.K. from January to June 2025.

CST has been recording antisemitic incidents since 1984.

The report noted that the sustained prominence of the Gaza war in media coverage, political rhetoric and public discourse has contributed to an enduring high level of antisemitic sentiment and reporting ever since the Oct. 7 attack.

“This impact is evident in the fact that 779 incidents, 51% of the overall total, referenced or were linked to Israel, Gaza, the Hamas terror attack, or the subsequent conflict,” the report reads.

Since the Hamas-led onslaught in the northwestern Negev, CST recorded at least 200 antisemitic incidents per month bar one. In contrast, before the Oct. 7 attack, CST recorded more than 200 antisemitic incidents a month on only five occasions, which also coincided with Israel fighting a war.

The highest daily total for antisemitic incidents in 2025 was 26 incidents recorded on June 29, the day after the BBC broadcast of the punk-rap group Bob Vylan chanting “Death to the IDF” at the Glastonbury Festival.

The report mentioned an additional 1,081 potential incidents that were not included in the 2025 data due to a lack of sufficient evidence for “antisemitic language, motivation or targeting.” However, the incidents were suspicious enough for CST to allocate resources of protection to the Jewish community, the document added.

Of the total 1,521 incidents, 76 were violent anti-Jewish assaults, three of which involved grievous bodily harm or a threat to life.

In contrast to the spike in reported antisemitic incidents, the acts of violence comprise 5% of the overall half-year total, the lowest proportion for several years, according to the report.

The half-year total included 84 cases of damage and desecration of Jewish property; 96 incidents of direct threats; 21 incidents of mass-produced antisemitic literature; and 1,236 incidents in the category of abusive behavior, which includes all forms of oral and written abuse, online and offline.

Britain saw its second-highest annual total of antisemitic incidents in 2024, according to CST’s “Antisemitic Incidents Report 2024.”

“While the number of incidents fell 18% compared to 2023, last year’s figure was still far higher than annual levels recorded before the recent conflict in the Middle East,” CST said in a statement on its website with regard to the 2024 report.

CST counted 3,528 incidents, “reflecting sustained levels of hatred towards Jews.”

The 2024 statistics are 56% higher than the next highest figure of 2,261 incidents in 2021. There were 1,662 recorded antisemitic incidents in 2022, and 1,684 in 2020.