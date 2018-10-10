More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Jewish Life

As Hurricane Michael spins into Florida, new rabbi spins up aid

“We have been in touch with people we know in the community to make sure everyone is safe, and so that we can check in with them after the storm,” said Rabbi Mendel Danow.

Oct. 10, 2018
A view of the Gulf of Mexico and Hurricane Michael preparing to hit Florida. Credit: National Hurricane Center.
A view of the Gulf of Mexico and Hurricane Michael preparing to hit Florida. Credit: National Hurricane Center.

While tens of thousands of people were busying themselves with storm preparation or heading out of town to escape the worst of Hurricane Michael—now approaching the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds topping 150 mph—Rabbi Mendel and Nechama Danow were just moving into their new home in Pensacola, where they will serve as Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries.

Despite the fact that neither has ever experienced a hurricane before—she is from Israel and he grew up in Sweden—the Danows are ready to help where they can.

Rabbi Mendel Danow spent his first day in Florida preparing to help others as Hurricane Michael approached. Credit: Chabad.org/News.
Rabbi Mendel Danow spent his first day in Florida preparing to help others as Hurricane Michael approached. Credit: Chabad.org/News.

“We have been in touch with people we know in the community to make sure everyone is safe, and so that we can check in with them after the storm,” said Rabbi Danow. “Part of our work here will be with students at the University of West Florida, a growing university with more and more Jewish students. We have already gotten to know some of them, so we called to make sure they have a safe place to stay during the storm.”

The Danows have had some preparing to do for themselves. too. The couple spent their first day in Florida trying to secure much-needed supplies, including gas for their rental car, a case of water, flashlights and batteries.

“We had planned to come right after Simchat Torah, and that’s what we did, undeterred by the approaching hurricane,” said the rabbi. “Chabad comes to a city to make sure everyone has what they need physically and spiritually, and we hope to do that to the best of our abilities.”

In Tallahassee, which was expecting damaging hurricane-force winds and severe flooding rains, Rabbi Schneur Zalman and Chana Oirechman, co-directors of Chabad Lubavitch of the Panhandle, were preparing to ride out the storm at their Chabad House along with their children. They also opened their Chabad House to those students from nearby Florida State University who have remained in Tallahassee and don’t want to be alone.

“We have secured a number of propane tanks so we can cook on the grill if the power goes out, and we have plenty of water, ice and flashlights,” said Rabbi Oirechman, who remembers clearly the destruction from Hurricane Hermine in 2016. “Last time, we had major damage. Lots of trees fell in the city, and we had no electricity for a week, but we stayed, and we are staying now to offer assistance to everyone after the storm.”

By early Wednesday afternoon, the power was out in the area, and trees and debris were being blown around with the main strength of the storm still to come.

Despite limited battery in his phone, Oirechman was working to make sure everyone had what they needed. Said the rabbi: “We are coordinating with Chabad in South Florida to arrange a truck and food of items that will be needed to go to Panhandle once the storm clears.”

In the coastal town of Destin, Fla., which is under mandatory evacuation, Rabbi Yeshayahu and Rochel Tenenboim, co-directors of Chabad of the Emerald Coast, headed west with their five children to ride out the storm.

Before doing so, they contacted people in their neighborhood and in the low-lying Panama City to make sure that everyone who wanted to evacuate had the means to do so. Most of the people he spoke with had already left the area.

This article originally appeared on Chabad.org News.

EXPLORE JNS
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
College Campus, University
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite Black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard