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News   Jewish Life

European rabbis take to the streets in Ulm, Germany

Some 40 rabbis, accompanied by the mayor, walked the streets of Ulm in defiance of the warning from Germany’s anti-Semitism czar just days earlier for Jews not to wear a “kipah” in public.

May. 29, 2019
Yossi Lempkowicz
A meeting of rabbis associated with the Rabbinical Centre of Europe, in Ulm, Germany on Tuesday, May 29, 2019. Photo: EJP.
A meeting of rabbis associated with the Rabbinical Centre of Europe, in Ulm, Germany on Tuesday, May 29, 2019. Photo: EJP.

BERLIN—Forty rabbis from all over Europe walked the streets of the German city of Ulm on Tuesday, a couple of days after Germany’s anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein, advised Jews against wearing kipot, or skullcaps, in public areas because of rising anti-Semitism in the country.

The defiant rabbis, all of whom are affiliated with the Rabbinical Centre of Europe (RCE), were accompanied by the Mayor of Ulm in a show of solidarity.

Speaking at a rabbinical meeting in the ancient German city, RCE chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin said, “The Rabbinical Centre of Europe exists to ensure the survival, support and development of European Jewry. We met today to discuss issues affecting Jews and to debate and discuss issued relevant to Jewish law, custom and practice. Above all, we met to underline that Jews are not removed from European society but are an intrinsic part of Europe’s cultural and theological fabric.

“In spite of the remarks of the German commissioner on anti-Semitism, which we all agreed are dangerous and amount to a surrender to hate, we wanted to show that we will not be intimidated or marginalized. We were touched that the mayor of Ulm, a city which has long Jewish history, showed his solidarity with us and walked with us around his city.”

“This,” he said, “is this kind of message that other political figures and representatives should be advocating, instead of a message of defeat to extremism by asking Jews to hide their identity.”

Jewish Religion and Thought
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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