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News   Jewish Life

Israel launches probe into Mount Meron disaster

The commission of inquiry set a deadline of about six weeks for its work, which will be held in close cooperation with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who ordered a criminal investigation into the deadly stampede.

Jul. 5, 2021
Israeli rescue forces and police at the scene of the tragedy at Mount Meron in northern Israel, April 30, 2021. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Israeli rescue forces and police at the scene of the tragedy at Mount Meron in northern Israel, April 30, 2021. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.

The state commission of inquiry into the April 30 Mount Meron tragedy, which saw 45 people killed and 150 injured in a stampede during the Lag B’Omer festival at the site, began its work on Sunday.

The panel, headed by retired Chief Justice Miriam Naor, has already requested various documents from local and religious authorities regarding the preparation for the event.

The committee set a deadline of about six weeks for its work, which will be held in close cooperation with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. He has already ordered a criminal investigation into the deadly stampede.

Eight people so far, including two engineers and two heads of the Center for the Development and Preservation of Holy Places—a unit of the Religious Services Ministry—have been questioned by the police on suspicion of negligence manslaughter.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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