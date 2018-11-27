More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Jewish Life

Jews expelled from Arab countries call on UN to recognize their plight

Some 70 years after the expulsion of 850,000 Jews from Arab states and Iran, the heads of communities of Jews from Arab countries are demanding that the United Nations officially recognize their suffering.

Nov. 27, 2018
A monument in Ramat Gan, Israel, that serves as a memorial for the Iraqi Jews who were killed during the Farhud (“violent dispossession”) in June 1941. Credit: PikiWiki Israel.
A monument in Ramat Gan, Israel, that serves as a memorial for the Iraqi Jews who were killed during the Farhud (“violent dispossession”) in June 1941. Credit: PikiWiki Israel.

Some 70 years after the exodus and expulsion of as many as 850,000 Jews from Arab states and Iran, the heads of communities of Jews from Arab countries are demanding that the United Nations officially recognize the suffering they were forced to endure.

In a letter to U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, community leaders, among them Dr. Shimon Ohayon, director of Bar-Ilan University’s Dahan Center and chairman of the Alliance of Moroccan Immigrants wrote, “While the U.N. organizes events to mark the departure of 450,000 Palestinians from Israel upon the establishment of the state, following a war imposed on Israel, we do not see recognition of the expulsion of Jews from Arab countries.”

They said, “We believe the U.N. strives for justice for all refugees around the world, including Jewish refugees who were expelled from Arab lands. We therefore seek to establish a memorial day for the Jews’ expulsion from Arab lands.”

Bari-Ilan University was set to host a symposium on Tuesday on the subject to educate members of the younger generation on the subject.

The State of Israel is set to commemorate the expulsion on Nov. 30.

United Nations Diaspora Jewry
EXPLORE JNS
Cyber Attack, Hacking
U.S. News
US Justice Department seizes four websites tied to Iranian hacking, targeting Israelis
“Terrorist propaganda online can incite real-world violence,” stated Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Bernie Sanders looks to kill US bomb sales to Israel
“No more weapons to support an illegal war,” Sanders wrote on Thursday, setting up a vote that will largely gauge Democratic support for Israel.
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman