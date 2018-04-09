President of Honduras to participate in Israel’s 70th-anniversary ceremony

President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández will light a torch during the ceremony marking Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s 70th Independence Day, on April 18 at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

He will be the first foreign head of state to participate in the torch-lighting ceremony at Israel’s annual Independence Day event.

Hernández will partake in the event alongside representatives of Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, where he attended a course in 1992. He is the program’s first graduate to go on to become a head of state.

The Agency for International Development Cooperation, which is part of the Foreign Ministry, is responsible for Israel’s foreign aid, cooperation and development, and also trains people in agriculture, education, medicine, women empowerment and other fields.

In February, Honduras was one of only eight countries that opposed a U.N. General Assembly resolution condemning U.S. President Donald Trump’s December recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, along with Guatemala, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Togo, and, of course, Israel.

Honduras is similarly considering moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.