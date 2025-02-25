AI on the battlefield: New JNS podcast

When a journalist in 2004 asked Dr. Eli David to predict the year superhuman AI would arrive, he estimated that it would take 500 years. Now, he can say with certainty that superhuman AI will be a part of our lives by 2030.

Should this concern the free world? Not if governments pass wise legislation that encourages innovation to keep an edge, says David.

IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman hosts this founder of multiple AI companies, who is ranked the second-most important founder on X (Twitter) behind Elon Musk, for a discussion about AI on the battlefield.

Specifically, they discuss how Israel and the United States will utilize AI development to maintain an advantage over tyrannical regimes across the globe. They also take a deep dive into how the Israel Defense Forces plans to use defensive and offensive AI; the security failure of Oct. 7 as it relates to AI; and what will be replaced and improved with AI on the battlefield.

Don’t miss this first episode of the new podcast “True East.” And check out more videos on JNS TV!