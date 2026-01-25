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Iranian activist says current uprising marks regime’s most dangerous moment yet

WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader

Jan. 25, 2026
Emily Schrader
( Jan. 25, 2026 / JNS )

Welcome to “Axis of Truth,” a fearless JNS series hosted by Emily Schrader—renowned journalist, human-rights activist and outspoken critic of authoritarian regimes. Each week, Schrader cuts through spin and censorship to uncover the political agendas, media manipulation and propaganda shaping Israel news and the broader Middle East. From Tehran to Tel Aviv and Washington to Damascus, “Axis of Truth” confronts the narratives driving conflict, misinformation and moral confusion in global coverage of Israel. Whether dissecting the Iranian regime’s election theater, Hamas’s tactics or the Western media’s distortion of Jewish self-defense, Schrader brings clarity and courage to stories too often clouded by ideology.

Featuring in-depth interviews with dissidents, security experts, political leaders and journalists, Axis of Truth delivers hard-hitting analysis and unfiltered commentary on the issues that define the Middle East today. Episodes range from exclusive reporting on Gaza and Iran to exposés of Western hypocrisy, social media disinformation and the global networks enabling terror. With a sharp focus on facts, context and accountability, Schrader challenges both policymakers and the press to tell the truth about Israel’s fight for survival and the threats facing free societies.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Emily Schrader
Emily Schrader Emily Schrader
Emily Schrader is the host of the “Axis of Truth” podcast on JNS and the co-host of “The Quad,” also a JNS podcast. She is also an award-winning content creator and public speaker on the Middle East, particularly Iran.
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