More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV

Iranian terror on the Red Sea and how a little-known country in Africa can stop it

Why are so many Eritrean refugees coming to Israel? And in what ways does Eritrea have strategic and political importance to Israel? “Our Middle East: An Insider’s View” with host Dan Diker and guest Habtom Mehari, Ep. 23

Sep. 20, 2023
Dan Diker, Khaled Abu Toameh

Iranian terror on the Red Sea and how a little-known country in Africa can stop it

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.

On today’s episode of “Our Middle East” Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, president Dan Diker tackles the role of Eritrea and the Horn of Africa in Iran’s hegemonic aims, in addition to the role of Eritrean refugees in Israel, with his guest—Eritrean refugee to Israel Habtom Mehari, a doctoral candidate at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Eritrean Refugees and Israel

About 17,000 Eritrean refugees live in Israel. Earlier this month, this sector was in the media spotlight when rival refugee groups were filmed rioting near the Eritrean embassy in Tel Aviv. Mehari said that as a result, thousands of refugees returned home after being under the temporary protection of the Israeli government, which began in 2008.

Are some of the Eritrean refugees Jewish?

The antiquity of the Tigrinya civilization, with an ancient alphabet and a unique Judeo-Christian religion that calls the Torah “Orit”, is similar to the Aramaic term “Oraita” used in Judaism, explains Mehari. He also notes that Tigrinya Christians feel a deep connection with the Jewish people and Jerusalem, and support Jewish self-determination as justified for indigenous Jews in the Land of Israel.

The Importance of Eritrea and the Horn of Africa

Diker and Mehari discuss the importance of Eritrea’s location on the Red Sea, a strategic waterway with cargo vessels traveling between the Mediterranean and Indian oceans every year. Both China and the United States and smaller regional powers, such as Sudan and Somalia, vie for naval proximity. Diker takes note of Iran’s “floating terror bases” in the Red Sea that have targeted Saudi Arabian and Emirati ships.

Mehari says that in addition to the perception that the United States is abandoning the Middle East, it is also abandoning Sudan and Ethiopia.

He recommends that Israel “fill the vacuum” of power in the Horn of Africa and partner with the relatively stable Eritrea, which in his view is a prime location for Israeli investment and cooperation. He adds that Israel’s non-expansionist approach doesn’t threaten regional players there and that its skill in counterterrorism is needed, especially as Iran works to influence African nations.

Africa
Dan Diker
Dan Diker Dan Diker
Dan Diker is president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs and the longtime director of its Counter-Political Warfare Project.
Khaled Abu Toameh
Khaled Abu Toameh is an award winning Arab and Palestinian Affairs journalist formerly with The Jerusalem Post. He is Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute and a Fellow of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin