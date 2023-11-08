Israeli-Arab journalist: Hamas is deceiving the world

Arab-Israeli journalist Khaled Abu Toameh rejoins host Dan Diker on “Our Middle East” to discuss the way that the Hamas organization that rules the Gaza Strip duped Israel, the West and parts of the Arab world in its brazen assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7; what the Arab press believes happened that day; the Palestinian leadership’s efforts to turn the current conflict into a religious one; and how Islamists throughout the world are aiming to attack Western countries.