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Israeli-Arab journalist: Hamas is deceiving the world

How did Hamas surprise the entire world about its plans to attack Israel? What is the Arab street and press saying about the Oct. 7 attacks? “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh

Nov. 8, 2023
Dan Diker, Khaled Abu Toameh

Israeli-Arab journalist: Hamas is deceiving the world

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Arab-Israeli journalist Khaled Abu Toameh rejoins host Dan Diker on “Our Middle East” to discuss the way that the Hamas organization that rules the Gaza Strip duped Israel, the West and parts of the Arab world in its brazen assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7; what the Arab press believes happened that day; the Palestinian leadership’s efforts to turn the current conflict into a religious one; and how Islamists throughout the world are aiming to attack Western countries.

Dan Diker
Dan Diker Dan Diker
Dan Diker is president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs and the longtime director of its Counter-Political Warfare Project.
Khaled Abu Toameh
Khaled Abu Toameh is an award winning Arab and Palestinian Affairs journalist formerly with The Jerusalem Post. He is Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute and a Fellow of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.
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