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Israeli deputy FM: two-state ‘Gaza experiment’ failed, Iran threat growing

WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman and guest Sharren Haskel

Feb. 19, 2026
Gabe Groisman
( Feb. 19, 2026 / JNS )

“Standpoint” is a thought-driven podcast hosted by Gabe Groisman—attorney, government affairs consultant and the former mayor of Bal Harbour, Fla. Each episode brings Groisman’s sharp political insight and legal acumen to conversations that matter. Broadcasting from Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, “Standpoint” dives deep into the stories and ideas shaping our times, exploring the intersection of policy, leadership and culture with clarity and conviction.

Groisman sits down with a wide range of guests, including elected officials, analysts, business leaders and influencers, for honest, unfiltered discussions about the forces driving change in America and the Middle East. With his signature mix of intellect and authenticity, he challenges conventional thinking and gives listeners the context they need to see the bigger picture. Smart, engaging and grounded in real-world experience, “Standpoint” offers a refreshing perspective on national and world events.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Gabe Groisman
Gabe Groisman Gabe Groisman
Gabe Groisman is an attorney, government affairs consultant and founder of Groisman, LLC. He is the former mayor of Bal Harbour, Fla., and host of the podcast “Standpoint with Gabe Groisman.”
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