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JNS TV   Our Middle East

How the Iran conflict is reshaping alliances in the Arab world

Mar. 30, 2026
Dr. Dan Diker, Khaled Abu Toameh

How the Iran conflict is reshaping alliances in the Arab world

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( Mar. 30, 2026 / JNS )

“Our Middle East” offers a rare insider’s view of the region’s shifting politics, power plays and partnerships. Hosted by Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, and Khaled Abu Toameh, veteran Arab-Israeli journalist, senior fellow at the JCFA and at the Gatestone Institute, the show brings together two voices with unmatched access and experience. From Jerusalem to Amman, and Gaza to Riyadh, Diker and Abu Toameh go beyond the headlines to explain what’s really driving events in Israel and the wider Middle East—from diplomacy and security to media narratives and regional reform.

Together, they offer something few shows can: a diverse perspective grounded in Israeli policy insight and Arab world reporting. Diker’s deep expertise in strategy and international relations meets Abu Toameh’s decades of firsthand experience covering Palestinian politics and regional affairs. The result is a candid, balanced and deeply informed discussion that cuts through ideology to uncover the facts shaping the region’s future. For viewers who really want to understand the real Middle East—not the one filtered through headlines—“Our Middle East” delivers clarity, credibility and context from our outstanding hosts.

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Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
Dr. Dan Diker
Khaled Abu Toameh
Khaled Abu Toameh is an award winning Arab and Palestinian Affairs journalist formerly with The Jerusalem Post. He is Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute and a Fellow of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.
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