The Arab revolt against Hamas: Israel’s golden opportunity?

Israeli Arabs have been brought closer to Jews because of the atrocities of Oct. 7, wanting to disassociate themselves from the cruelty and what they see as the un-Islamic behavior of Hamas. Does this present an opportunity to bring Israeli Arabs and Gaza Palestinians closer to Israel?

Cohosts Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh discuss the destruction of Gaza, and as it unfolds, how more and more Arabs are vocally coming out against Hamas on social media and television. They also talk about how the Israeli government should embrace and invest in Israeli-Arab infrastructure and full societal, economic and security integration.

And also, for the sake of peace, the international community should support Israel in its quest to destroy the Hamas terrorist organization.