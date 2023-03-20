More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV

The Iranian octopus: Terror and the run-up to Ramadan

“Our Middle East: An Insider’s View” with hosts Dan Diker and guest Yoni Ben-Menahem, Ep. 4

Mar. 20, 2023
Dan Diker, Khaled Abu Toameh

The Iranian octopus: Terror and the run-up to Ramadan

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.

During the past week, an Israeli was wounded by a bomb placed on a major Israeli highway by a terrorist from Lebanon, and a Hamas gunman shot several people in Central Tel Aviv. Although they were separate attacks, both can be traced back to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to this week’s guest on “Our Middle East.”

A leading Arab and Islamic affairs analyst, former head of the Israel Broadcasting Authority and a Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA) fellow, Yoni Ben Menahem joined JCPA president and host Dan Diker to discuss Iran’s long reach in the Middle East.

Ramadan

Ben Menahem describes a tight web of Iranian proxy terror activity in the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria, Damascus and Tehran, with meetings of important leaders a constant in the run-up to Ramadan.

As we saw in May 2021 Ramadan’s disorder and riots in Israel, Islamist forces led by the Iranian regime will again focus on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound this year, in its continuing efforts to trigger an armed intifada against Israel, says Ben Menahem. In addition, this year a hunger strike is planned by jailed Palestinian terrorists, he adds.

Hezbollah

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, says Diker, has become emboldened by Iranian support against Israel.

Ben Menahem assesses that Nasrallah saw last year’s Israeli concession of its territorial waters to Lebanon as a sign of weakness indicating he could dictate other demands to a weakened Israel. This is especially so in light of recent internal unrest in the Jewish state due to the government’s proposed legal reform, he adds.

Iran-Saudi rapprochement

Diker asks Ben Menahem for his take on the recent rapprochement between Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite Iran, reestablishing diplomatic relations between the rival Islamic powers.

“It’s very naive to think that just because of a political agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, these differences [Sunni vs. Shi’ite] will go away,” he says.

The test of time, he says, will be if the Iranians refrain from intervening in Saudi affairs, considering their Shi’ite objective of spreading their brand of Islam all over the region.

“This is one of the games of the Middle East, but they [the Saudis] know the real intentions of the Iranians, and they know they cannot rely on the promises of Iran, and [that] the Iranians will violate this agreement once it is in their interest to do so. They know that Israel is a reliable ally, and I think they will continue all these secret channels that they have with Israel.”

Palestinian society

Ben Menahem emphasizes that the Palestinian public will determine the direction of these activities, as will the Israeli response to them. Diker cites recent polling that indicates a massive radicalization of the Palestinian public which has made it impossible for Israel to negotiate a peace agreement.

With this lack of hope, that has led to desperation, Ben Menahem suggests that Israel be very focused and targeted in their reactions to terrorist actions and avoid anything that could be construed as collective punishment.

---

“Our Middle East: An Insider’s View” airs live every Monday on JNS TV Youtube Channel, Facebook and Twitter at 1:30 PM EST/8:30 PM IST. You can also listen to the audio version here. A Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs podcast produced by JNS.

You can catch the audio version on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Dan Diker is the president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, a foreign-policy expert and the former Secretary General of the World Jewish Congress.

Khaled Abu Toameh is an award-winning Arab-Israeli journalist and TV producer. He covers Palestinian affairs for The Jerusalem Post.

Dan Diker
Dan Diker Dan Diker
Dan Diker is president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs and the longtime director of its Counter-Political Warfare Project.
Khaled Abu Toameh
Khaled Abu Toameh is an award winning Arab and Palestinian Affairs journalist formerly with The Jerusalem Post. He is Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute and a Fellow of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin