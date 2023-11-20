The war against Israel in Gaza and ... on campus

Co-hosts Dan Diker and Khaled Abu-Toameh delve into the battles happening on North American college campuses associated with Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, with student groups yelling “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and marching in support of the terrorist organization.

They examine the similar ideologies of Hamas and radical campus groups; how these groups are more anti-Israel than they are pro-Palestinian; and how generations of Palestinians from childhood on up have been taught to hate Israel.

The two also insist that out-of-the-box solutions are needed to figure out who will take control of Gaza after the dust settles.