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Before the threat becomes an attack

The Department of Homeland Security and Iran’s asymmetric war on the American homeland.

Erfan Fard
Cybersecurity. Credit: Pexels.
Cybersecurity. Credit: Pexels.
Erfan Fard
Erfan Fard Erfan Fard
Erfan Fard is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, D.C.
(Sept. 3, 2026 / JNS)

The conflict between the United States and Iran entered a new and dangerous phase earlier this year when the United States and Israel launched large-scale joint military strikes against Iran’s vicious theocracy. Since then, what initially appeared to be a predominantly military confrontation has evolved into a multidimensional conflict extending far beyond the skies over Iran and the battlefields of the Middle East.

Iran’s documented capabilities include cyber operations, proxy warfare, intelligence activity and transnational networks. Other reported activities remain alleged or under assessment by U.S. and allied authorities.

In terms of American homeland security, a clear distinction must be maintained between a possible threat, a credible threat, an identified operational network, a sleeper cell, a formally designated terrorist organization and a confirmed terrorist operation. These categories are not interchangeable, nor do they carry the same evidentiary weight.

Nevertheless, the convergence of Iran’s documented asymmetric capabilities, assessed hostile intent, alleged clandestine activity and credible potential threats beyond the Middle East has created a security environment that the Department of Homeland Security cannot afford to dismiss as theoretical.

The battlefield is no longer exclusively overseas. The possibility that elements of the confrontation could reach the American homeland must now be treated as a serious counterterrorism and homeland security concern.

At the moment, the conventional military balance has clearly shifted against Tehran. Yet the degradation of the regime’s military infrastructure should not be mistaken for the elimination of the threat it poses. On the contrary, the weakening of Iran’s conventional capabilities may increase the relative importance of its asymmetric instruments of warfare.

The Junta-Mullah regime in Iran has never relied exclusively on missiles, naval assets, air-defense systems or conventional military power. For decades, it has built a parallel architecture of influence and coercion around intelligence operations, proxy organizations, ideological militias, cyber capabilities, covert networks and global propaganda.

Some components of this architecture are extensively documented. Others remain assessed, alleged or only partially understood by Western intelligence and law-enforcement authorities.

This distinction is critical. A documented capability does not establish an active operation; an identified network does not necessarily constitute a sleeper cell; and assessed hostile intent is not evidence of an imminent attack.

Nonetheless, destroying launchers, vessels, command facilities or air-defense batteries does not dismantle the clandestine infrastructure through which Tehran has historically projected power beyond its borders. In the next phase of this conflict, that distinction may prove increasingly important.

An attack, an Iranian link and a confirmed Iranian operation require different evidentiary thresholds.

For DHS, this evolving threat environment presents a strategic challenge extending well beyond the conventional battlefield. The confrontation with Tehran cannot be understood solely as a distant military campaign whose consequences end at the borders of the Middle East. The Iranian regime has a documented history of projecting coercion, intelligence activity and state-sponsored terrorism beyond Iran’s borders, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Quds Force, the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), and affiliated organizations have been linked to operations and networks across multiple continents.

Analytical precision is essential. Documented Iranian intelligence or terrorist activity abroad does not, by itself, prove the existence of an active operational cell on U.S. soil. DHS’s central responsibility is not to blur distinctions but to understand them. It must determine when a possible threat becomes credible, when hostile intent develops into operational preparation and when an assessed network begins showing signs of mobilization.

In counterterrorism, recognizing that transition before an attack occurs is precisely where intelligence can save lives.

Among the most serious concerns is the possibility that Iranian intelligence services or regime-affiliated networks could maintain dormant or clandestine infrastructure capable of activation during a period of acute confrontation.

A sleeper cell is a clandestine operational element deliberately positioned to remain dormant until activated; an identified network may consist of individuals, facilitators, intermediaries or intelligence contacts without evidence of an imminent terrorist mission; and a possible threat may exist even when neither an operational cell nor a specific plot has been confirmed.

The present conflict nevertheless creates conditions under which previously dormant relationships, facilitators or covert infrastructure could acquire greater operational significance. For DHS and its federal partners, the critical task is to identify credible signs of activation without confusing suspicion with evidence or possibility with a confirmed operation.

Within this threat environment, Jewish and Israeli institutions deserve particular attention.

The Iranian regime’s ideological hostility toward the State of Israel and its decades-long demonization of Jewish communities are documented features of its official rhetoric, while Iranian-linked terrorist operations and alleged plots have historically targeted Jewish institutions, Israeli diplomatic facilities and individuals associated with Israel in several countries. That history establishes a credible threat context, but it doesn’t mean that a specific attack against a Jewish target in the United States is imminent or that every suspicious activity is part of an Iranian-directed operation. DHS and its counterterrorism partners must preserve that distinction.

Nevertheless, amid an escalating military confrontation, synagogues, Jewish schools, community centers, Israeli diplomatic facilities and other symbolically significant locations may represent plausible targets for surveillance, intimidation, disruption or terrorist violence by regime-directed operatives, affiliated networks, proxies or independently motivated extremists. Protecting these communities therefore requires neither alarmism nor speculation. Instead, it requires sustained vigilance, intelligence sharing, careful assessment of pre-operational indicators and rapid investigation when a possible threat becomes credible and actionable.

Pressure on Tehran may not eliminate the threat so much as disperse it, shifting risk away from conventional confrontation and toward less visible networks, proxies and clandestine operations.

Cyberwarfare is another serious threat.

Iranian cyber units have intensified their activity during the current conflict, demonstrating how asymmetric retaliation can reach American critical infrastructure without requiring a conventional military attack. Reported or alleged cyber incidents must, of course, be distinguished from operations formally attributed to Tehran. Attribution is itself an intelligence judgment that requires evidence and an appropriate level of confidence. Yet Iran’s capability is documented, and the threat is credible. Hospitals, healthcare networks, transportation systems, communications, energy infrastructure and major industrial suppliers offer adversaries opportunities to inflict disruption at relatively low cost. For DHS and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the priority must therefore be resilience, rapid attribution, intelligence sharing and early detection of activity suggesting that a general cyber threat is evolving into a specific operational campaign.

Proxy warfare remains another established component of Tehran’s asymmetric strategy. Iranian-aligned forces have reportedly targeted U.S. and allied interests in the Middle East, reflecting a familiar pattern: When confronted directly, the regime can use affiliated militias and transnational networks to widen the battlefield while preserving a degree of plausible deniability.

Here, too, attribution matters. A reported attack, an alleged Iranian connection, and a confirmed operation directed by Tehran represent different evidentiary thresholds. For DHS, the broader lesson is clear: Pressure on Tehran may not eliminate the threat so much as disperse it, shifting risk away from conventional confrontation and toward less visible networks, proxies and clandestine operations.

DHS therefore stands at a critical intersection of border security, intelligence coordination, infrastructure protection and domestic counterterrorism. Its central challenge is not simply to recognize that Tehran possesses asymmetric capabilities, but to detect when capability and hostile intent begin moving toward operational preparation. That requires deeper intelligence integration between DHS, the FBI, CISA, federal intelligence agencies, state and local law enforcement and private-sector infrastructure operators.

Border security must likewise be understood as part of counterterrorism strategy, while potential clandestine networks, cyber activity, suspicious surveillance, financial facilitation and other pre-operational indicators demand disciplined assessment. The objective is neither speculation nor alarmism. It is to identify the moment when a possible threat becomes credible, when a network becomes operational, and when warning becomes evidence before evidence becomes an actual incident.

Military campaigns may destroy weapons and infrastructure. Homeland security must confront what survives them: networks, ideology, clandestine capabilities and the enduring intent to strike again.

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