More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

NYC Council allocates $1 million for student visits to 9/11 museum

“It is more important than ever that a new generation of New Yorkers understands what happened that day and carries forward the stories of those we lost,” council speaker Julie Menin said.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, on Sept. 3, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, on Sept. 3, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit.
(Sept. 3, 2026 / JNS)

The New York City Council has allocated $1 million to help students visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and learn about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“I’m very happy to hear that the City Council is recognizing the need for our next generation to understand what happened on 9/11, and to understand the impact that it caused,” Natan Mandelbaum, a paramedic who worked as a first responder during the attacks, told JNS. “‘Never forget’ isn’t just a statement. It requires action.”

Julie Menin, speaker of the City Council, announced the funding outside the museum on Thursday. The funding, included in the council’s fiscal year 2027 budget, will provide free guided, self-guided and virtual field trips for New York City students, with a focus on eighth-grade classes, as well as expanded educational programming.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, it is more important than ever that a new generation of New Yorkers understands what happened that day and carries forward the stories of those we lost,” Menin stated.

“Through this funding, we honor the lives lost and celebrate the New Yorkers who made profound sacrifices in the face of terror,” she said. “I’m grateful for our partnership with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum as we work together to ensure that ‘Never Forget’ remains a promise passed from one generation to the next.”

Nearly one-third of Americans were born after the attacks or are too young to remember them firsthand, according to the council and the museum.

“There are 100 million Americans alive today who are too young to remember 9/11,” Beth Hillman, president and CEO of the museum, said. “That’s why our educational programming is so vital.”

After the announcement, Menin and other council members participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial near the Survivor Tree.

Terrorism Education
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Students at an anti-Israel encampment at the City College of New York demand a boycott of Israel on April 26, 2024. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.
U.S. News
House passes bill banning federal funds to universities that boycott Israel
“American higher education institutions should not participate in discriminatory boycotts targeting Israel or any other American ally,” said Kenneth Marcus, CEO and chairman of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.
September 3, 2026 03:00 PM
Andrew Bernard
l-r. Prof. Eli Sprecher CEO, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Rahm Emanuel, Dr. Iyad Maqbool, CEO of An-Najah National University Hospital. Credit: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov).
Israel News
Rahm Emanuel donation for Palestinian doctors triggers fury from Israeli lawmaker
“I won’t let this happen!!!” tweeted Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech.
September 2, 2026 02:08 AM
David Isaac
Bruce Blakeman
U.S. News
If elected, Bruce Blakeman will protect Jews forcefully, GOP NY gubernatorial hopeful challenging Hochul tells JNS
“I wouldn’t let Zohran Mamdani get away with the virulent antisemitic comments he’s made,” he said. “I would tell him to stop and if he didn’t, I would take action, which the governor has the power to do.”
Sept. 1, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Rabbi Leo Dee embraces his daughter Tali at her marriage on August 30, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Tali Dee gets married wearing her mother’s wedding dress
The 20-year-old bride lost her mother and two sisters in a deadly Palestinian terror attack in the Jordan Valley three years ago.
Sept. 2, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Breaking News
10:05
Leiter: Israel seeks Lebanon peace treaty for after Hezbollah dismantled
09:44
Israeli fuel prices to drop half a shekel per liter
09:24
Israel to advance 1,516 homes, regularize three Judea and Samaria communities
08:59
Maj. Gen. Tal Politis takes up IDF attaché post in Washington
08:56
Leiter: Saudi normalization tied to outcome of Iran confrontation
08:55
IDF kills two terrorists who crossed Yellow Line in Gaza
08:44
Regavim files petition against allegedly illegal Palestinian buildings in Judea
08:33
Israel applauds Peru on cutting ties to Iran
08:17
Akunis names IDF soldiers his ‘People of the Year’
08:03
Budapest blocks anti-Israel attempt to mar Jewish festival
07:42
Belgian union threatens strike on Lufthansa-owned Tel Aviv route
07:25
Hamas terrorist meets senior Iranian officials in Tehran
07:22
David Friedman attacks El-Sayed over resurfaced Israel ‘genocide’ post
07:14
Katz: Iran attack would send regime back to ‘Stone Age and darkness’
07:02
Foreign investment in Israel jumped 78% in 2025
06:50
IDF, Board of Peace deny Gaza rubble-funding claim
06:31
IDF rejects Candace Owens’ claim soldiers set Palestinian land ablaze
06:11
Three Israeli defense firms rank among global top 30 by revenue
06:01
IsraAID deploys emergency team to flood-hit Nepal
05:57
IDF explains precautions over renewed Gaza kite launches
05:40
Herzog: Hamas terrorist’s arrest advances Gaza disarmament efforts
05:23
IDF’s 210th Division wraps up drills on Golan, Syrian border
04:59
Trump: US destroyed Iran’s newly deployed Hormuz equipment
04:44
COGAT: Gaza terrorists destroyed more than 30 tons of food
04:37
Israeli airstrike kills Gaza terrorist after Yellow Line breach
04:29
Iranian rial falls to record low above 2.2 million per dollar
04:27
‘Violent riot’ as IDF attempts to secure stolen livestock in Palestinian village
04:26
AJC launches photo volume honoring slain Israeli embassy staffer Yaron Lischinsky
04:11
Israel thanks US for seizing over half a million dollars linked to Hamas
03:52
Israel: Suspected Ebola patient tests negative
03:33
US updates number of redirected commercial vessels in Iran blockade to 86
03:10
Sa’ar extends greetings to next Kazakh foreign minister
02:45
UN watchdog: Status of Iran’s nuclear program unknown
02:29
Trump suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz ‘Trump Strait’
02:09
Israeli Culture Ministry opens submissions for 2026 Israeli Film Awards
01:50
Kuwait says air defenses ‘confronting’ missile, drone attacks from Iran
01:45
In ‘CNN’ interview, Herzog urges respect for Israel’s democratic process
01:23
IDF has dismantled 16 miles of Gaza tunnels since October ceasefire
01:08
Israeli ambassador-designate hosts first minyan at Tokyo residence
00:43
Argentina awards outgoing Israeli envoy top decoration
17:33
Nadler says boycotting Israel is ‘stupid, repugnant’ but still free speech
16:55
Dem rule defection tees up House vote on Israel boycotts
16:21
Berkeley Law denies SJP table at student fair over speaker policies excluding ‘specific viewpoints,’ university tells JNS
15:45
Trump downplays possibility of popular uprising against Iran
15:05
‘Tax dollars shouldn’t be going to funding a genocide,’ LA mayoral candidate Nithya Raman says
08:59
Shin Bet chief visits Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn
08:57
In Gaza, Netanyahu says IDF will retain ‘Yellow Line’ positions
08:33
Former Israeli hostage Omri Miran joins daughters for start of school year
08:08
Water supply to southern Israel farms restored after desalination shutdowns
07:50
Spanish Jews record 14.5% increase in antisemitic incidents
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump ramps up pressure on Iran
September 3, 2026 04:28 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Qatar’s stooges want to delegitimize pro-Israel voices critical of Vance
Jonathan S. Tobin
Dexter Van Zile. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Massachusetts hires anti-Zionist with alleged family ties to Hamas to teach in middle school
Dexter Van Zile