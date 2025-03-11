Why this may be the end of the Iranian regime (video)

What’s really happening inside Iran?

This week on “True East,” IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman sits down with Harold Rhode, a distinguished senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, to break down exclusive, secretly recorded footage from inside Tehran and the shocking reality it exposes.

Inside the episode:

Iran’s crumbling economy vs. the ruling elite’s lavish lifestyle

Why Iranians sent this footage to Israel (and not the United States or the United Kingdom)

The Iranian regime’s biggest fear and how it could collapse

Is Israel’s strength emboldening Iranians to rise up?

What happens after the regime falls? Will Iran become a failed state like Syria?

With Iran funding terror across the Middle East while its own people suffer, the cracks in the regime are showing. Could this be the beginning of the end?

JNS will host its inaugural International Policy Summit on Monday, April 28, 2025. This daylong event will convene government officials, policymakers, diplomats, security experts, leaders of pro-Israel organizations, and influencers for vital discussions aimed at addressing Israel’s critical challenges and opportunities in a post-Oct. 7 world.

Registration at this point is for invitees only. However, you can submit a request for registration at the following link.

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