Khamenei rejects idea of negotiating with US: ‘No problem will be solved’

( Feb. 7, 2025 / JNS )

Negotiating with the United States would be neither “wise, intelligent nor honorable,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 85, said during a meeting with air force members on Friday.

“Negotiating with such a government should not be done,” he said, according to Iran International, a London-based, anti-regime news outlet.

Khamenei added that talks with the U.S. would not solve any of Iran’s outstanding issues. “We must understand this correctly and not be misled into thinking that sitting at the negotiation table with that government will resolve certain matters. No, negotiations with the United States will not solve any problems.”

The Iranian leader spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to reimpose “maximum pressure” sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The president said he was “torn” about signing the order. “It’s very tough on Iran,” Trump said. “Hopefully, we are not going to have to use it very much.

“I’m unhappy to do it,” he added.

Khamenei, in apparent response, said, “They make statements about us, express opinions and issue threats. If they threaten us, we will threaten them. If they act on those threats, we will do the same. If they undermine our nation’s security, we will undoubtedly respond in kind.”