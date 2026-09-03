Lee Zeldin

“Though every form of antisemitism is repugnant, its spread within healthcare settings is particularly enraging,” Kenneth Marcus of the Brandeis Center said, citing the threat it poses to patients and medical professionals.
“American higher education institutions should not participate in discriminatory boycotts targeting Israel or any other American ally,” said Kenneth Marcus, CEO and chairman of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.
“The story was one of saving the Jewish people and standing up to one of the world’s largest antisemites, who was trying to use political machinations to destroy us,” Rabbi Steven Burg of Aish told JNS.
“I wouldn’t let Zohran Mamdani get away with the virulent antisemitic comments he’s made,” he said. “I would tell him to stop and if he didn’t, I would take action, which the governor has the power to do.”
“Though every form of antisemitism is repugnant, its spread within healthcare settings is particularly enraging,” Kenneth Marcus of the Brandeis Center said, citing the threat it poses to patients and medical professionals.
“American higher education institutions should not participate in discriminatory boycotts targeting Israel or any other American ally,” said Kenneth Marcus, CEO and chairman of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.
“The story was one of saving the Jewish people and standing up to one of the world’s largest antisemites, who was trying to use political machinations to destroy us,” Rabbi Steven Burg of Aish told JNS.
“I wouldn’t let Zohran Mamdani get away with the virulent antisemitic comments he’s made,” he said. “I would tell him to stop and if he didn’t, I would take action, which the governor has the power to do.”