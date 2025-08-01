Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines resume flights to Israel

( Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS )

Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines returned to Israel on Friday, becoming the latest major carriers to restore service following the 12-day war with Iran in June.

The German flag carrier has resumed daily service to Israel from both Frankfurt and Munich, while Austrian Airlines has restarted flights from Vienna.

The move comes weeks after other major international carriers including Air France, Air Europa and United Airlines renewed service to Tel Aviv during the busy summer travel season.

Other international carriers planning to resume service to Israel later in the year include Delta Air Lines, which is set to restart flights next month, and British Airways, which is scheduled to resume operations in late October.

Meanwhile, Terminal 1 at Ben-Gurion International Airport—serving low-cost carriers and domestic flights—is set to reopen on Sunday for the first time since the war with Iran.

Among major European budget airlines, Hungary’s Wizz Air is leading the return to Israel, with flights scheduled to resume next week. Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, Ireland’s Ryanair, plans to restart service in October, while London-based EasyJet has postponed its return to Tel Aviv until next spring.