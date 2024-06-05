Man who shot two Jews in Los Angeles pleads guilty

( June 5, 2024 / JNS)

The U.S. Justice Department announced on May 14 that Jaime Tran, who shot and injured two Jewish men in Los Angeles, agreed to plead guilty to hate crimes and firearms offenses.

The 29-year-old, who could face up to 35 to 40 years in prison under an agreement with prosecutors, pleaded guilty on Monday to federal hate crimes.

“Both victims were wearing yarmulkes at the time and the plea agreement signed by Tran states he told investigators he chose the men based on their ‘headgear,’” CBS reported.

Tran shot the Jewish men on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16. It was reported earlier in the year that law enforcement is investigating how the 29-year-old, who has a history of mental-health issues, was able to acquire guns.