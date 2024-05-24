JNS Press+
Medical team from Israel travels to Rwanda to treat young cardiac patients

An Israeli hospital will extend pediatric cardiac care, including surgeries, catheterizations and flights to Israel for treatment, as part of a five-year agreement signed with Rwanda.

(May 24, 2024 / JNS)
Save a Child's Heart,Kigali
Dr. Akiva Tamir of Israel examines a child during a medical mission to Kigali, Rwanda, with a team of health-care professionals from May 16-24, 2024. Credit: Courtesy of SACH.

At the King Faisal Hospital in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, the Israeli humanitarian group Save a Child’s Heart has worked for the last week as part of a mission to offer top-of-the-line health care.

A team of 22 cardiologists, physicians, nurses and medical staff from the Ida Cabakoff International Cardiac Care Center and Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital (SACH) in Israel participated in offering medical treatment and expertise from May 16 through May 24.

Also involved were two medical fellows from Rwanda—Dr. Lise Mumporeze and Dr. Gerard Misago—who have been training in Israel before returning to their home country to treat patients.

Rwanda signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with SACH in October to extend the provision of pediatric cardiac care, including surgeries, catheterizations and flights to Israel for treatment.

