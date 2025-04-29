Netanyahu honors torch-lighters ahead of Independence Day

( April 29, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara welcomed this year’s Independence Day torch-lighters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday. The honorees were recognized for their exceptional contributions to society, especially during a year marked by conflict and national trauma.

Joining the Netanyahus was Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who is overseeing this year’s Independence Day celebrations. This year’s torch-lighting ceremony carries added weight as it takes place during wartime and reflects the resilience and diversity of Israeli society.

“We are a small country with a tremendous spirit,” Netanyahu said in his address. He emphasized that while military tools and strategies have played a role in recent operations, Israel’s true strength lies in its people. He paid tribute to wounded soldiers who continue to inspire with their courage and determination, recalling one who, despite losing three limbs, expressed a desire to return to combat. “They are not just fighters—they are lions,” he said.

The prime minister outlined recent military actions targeting Hezbollah, Iranian forces and the Houthis, and affirmed Israel’s commitment to bringing home the hostages still held captive. “We’ve brought back 196 hostages, 147 alive. Up to 24 may still be living, and we will not stop until they are all home,” he said. “This is our spirit.”

Sara Netanyahu acknowledged the wide age range and backgrounds of the honorees, saying it offered hope for the future. “Age is not a barrier when there is purpose,” she said. “Even through deep pain, hope persists.”

Minister Regev noted that due to the war this year’s ceremony will feature more torch-lighters than usual, with most of the torches being lit by groups of three to represent unity. One torch will be lit by two individuals to symbolize the absence of the 59 hostages still in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

“Hosting such a ceremony during wartime is complex,” Regev said, “but we will not let terrorism dictate our lives. This ceremony honors those who chose to act—for the country and one another.”