New report on Indonesian textbooks shows improved attitudes on Jews, Israel

( Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS )

Indonesia’s new national school curriculum significantly improves portrayals of Jews, Israel and minority communities, according to a report released by IMPACT-se, an international watchdog that evaluates textbooks for tolerance and peace.

“The curriculum now presents a more balanced and tolerant portrayal of Jews and removes antisemitic stereotypes from previous textbooks,” it said in a press release. “Although there is little reference to Israel, new textbooks drop hostile portrayals.”

The report, published on July 31, assesses over 40 textbooks from Indonesia’s new “Merdeka Curriculum,” comparing them to the older 2013 curriculum. The findings show a notable move toward inclusivity and a departure from religious and ethnic stereotypes.

“It is very encouraging to see that Indonesia’s textbooks are on a firm trajectory of growing inclusivity,” said IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff. “Negative portrayals of Israel found in earlier editions have been removed, signaling a more neutral and responsible educational approach.”

A major shift is the treatment of Jews and Judaism. The curriculum now recognizes Jews as “People of the Book,” affirms the Torah’s overlap with the Quran, and highlights traditions like the Jewish Sabbath as socially beneficial. Stories of Muhammad’s cooperation with Jews are used to promote interfaith harmony.

Antisemitic content from previous editions—such as Jews being depicted as greedy or deceitful—has been removed. One deleted example involved Jews using counterfeit money in a story about honesty; another portrayed a Jew spitting on the Prophet Muhammad for money.

While Israel is rarely mentioned, references that labeled it a “colonizing country” and criticized ties with the Jewish state were eliminated. Israel appears only briefly in a neutral context—for instance, in a history lesson noting Indonesia’s strained ties with the International Olympic Committee after refusing to host Israeli athletes.

The Holocaust is only alluded to in a Grade 12 textbook, where Nazi hatred of Jews is mentioned as an example of human rights violations, but without explicitly naming the Shoah.

The curriculum also makes advances in the representation of minority groups. For the first time, indigenous belief systems are formally recognized alongside the six official religions. Ethnic and religious minorities are described as foundational to Indonesian identity, and prejudice—especially against Chinese Indonesians—is condemned.

Another area of progress is the teaching of jihad and the concept of infidels. Jihad is framed less as armed struggle and more as a moral effort. The term “infidel” is no longer defined solely as non-Muslims. Textbooks now emphasize ethical treatment and discourage hasty labeling.

Gender equality is also promoted. The new materials highlight women’s contributions to society and advocate shared responsibilities at home and work. Previous content condemning LGBT identities has been removed. In a notable shift, a Christian textbook presents the baptism of a eunuch with ambiguous gender, signaling implicit recognition of non-binary identity.

While some outdated material lingers, the overall trend is toward tolerance, inclusion and a more peaceful vision of civic identity. IMPACT-se called the reforms substantial and urged continued progress in future curriculum updates.

“These changes are not just symbolic,” said Dan Kosky, IMPACT-se’s communications director. “They influence the worldview of 58 million Indonesian students.”

Indonesia, the country with the largest Muslim population in the world (about 13 percent), is home to between 500 and 1,000 Jews, a significant increase from a low of 20 in 1997, according to the World Jewish Congress. The full report is available at impact-se.org.