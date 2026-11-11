Israeli envoy to Germany: Jewish parents again fear for children’s safety

Eighty-eight years after Kristallnacht, Jewish parents in Germany once again fear for their children’s safety when sending them to school, Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor said on Wednesday.

“Jewish life is once again being targeted,” Prosor said in a post on X.

The envoy said the Nov. 9-10, 1938, pogrom “took place in the heart of German society.” Neighbors watched while Jewish businesses were vandalized, synagogues set ablaze and Jews attacked and murdered, he noted.

“Remembrance and solemn speeches are not enough,” Prosor wrote. “We must speak up when others remain silent.”