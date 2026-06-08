More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Colombia’s president tweets ‘Heil Hitler’ over column endorsing right-wing candidate

The inflammatory rhetoric is condemned by the Israeli Foreign Ministry as “a total loss of moral compass.”

Etgar Lefkovits
Colombian President Gustavo Petro
Colombian President Gustavo Petro at his inauguration in Bogotá on Aug. 7, 2022. Credit: USAID via Wikimedia Commons.
(Jun. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Colombia’s outgoing left-wing president, Gustavo Petro, on Sunday posted “Heil Hitler” in response to an op-ed column supporting the right-wing candidate in this month’s presidential runoff vote.

The inflammatory rhetoric was widely condemned ahead of the runoff election, where the opposition conservative candidate is the front-runner.

“The president of Colombia posted, ‘Heil Hitler.’ In 2026,” the New York-based Anti-Defamation League tweeted on X. “An elected head of state shouldn’t have to be told why posting a Nazi slogan is monstrous and unacceptable. There is no excuse for it and no context that justifies it.”

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon tweeted, “President of Colombia @petro gustavo, even in the situation you’re in, there are lines that aren’t crossed. Using Nazi slogans is a low that there’s no coming back from.

He continued: “I hope that you’ll manage to pull yourself together and apologize by next Wednesday, when you’re supposed to lead the discussion in the UN Security Council.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted on Monday, “A total loss of moral compass and an indelible stain on Colombia’s legacy.”

The column in the Colombian daily El Espectador supported presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella and condemned Iván Cepeda, the candidate of the left-wing coalition backed by Petro.

Petro severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2024 over the Gaza war triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack and expelled Israeli diplomats from the South American country.

De la Espriella, a 47-year-old lawyer and political outsider nicknamed “El Tigre,” or “The Tiger,” who topped the first round of voting after securing the backing of conservative and evangelical groups, pledged during the election campaign to open an embassy in Jerusalem and renew a strategic alliance with Israel.

The June 21 vote could herald another gain for the right-wing wave sweeping across Latin America, whose leaders share U.S. President Donald Trump’s tough approach in dealing with drug traffickers, and offer a marked shift in foreign alliances.

Anti-Israel Bias Latin America Israeli Foreign Policy
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace's high representative for Gaza, speaks during a press conference for the foreign media in Jerusalem, May 13, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Mediators meet Palestinian terrorists in Cairo for talks on advancing Gaza truce
Top Hamas leaders have rejected key parts of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan in recent months, including disarmament.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israeli soldier walks through a Hezbollah terror tunnel uncovered beneath the Beaufort Ridge in Southern Lebanon, in a photo released June 7, 2026, by the Israel Defense Forces. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Hezbollah terror tunnel hub found under Beaufort Ridge
The subterranean complex in Southern Lebanon was used to house terrorists and fire on Israeli forces and civilians, the IDF said.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with AIPAC President Betsy Korn and CEO Howard Kohr in Jerusalem, Jan. 17, 2023. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Conference of Presidents chair, CEO meet with Netanyahu
William Daroff said he was grateful to meet with the Israeli prime minister together with Betsy Berns Korn.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Arnon Zamora
Israel News
WATCH: New footage of Gaza hostages rescue operation released
Israel marks two years since “Operation Arnon,” in which abductees Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv were freed.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 1, 2026, vessels sail at Suru Beach in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz. Photo by Amirhossein Khorgooei / ISNA / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran envoy: Hormuz to stay open; transit fees may be imposed
Tehran says it could charge for passage along with Oman.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Slain Israel Defense Forces Master Sgt. (res.) Haim Kalomiti, 55, from Tzur Natan, who served as a regional defense soldier in the 8881st Battalion of the Ephraim Brigade. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF reservist died in terrorist shooting in central Israel
Master Sgt. (res.) Haim Kalomiti, 55, was a member of Moshav Tzur Natan’s emergency response team.
June 8, 2026
Manchester March 2024
JNS TV / The Quad
Former BBC insider says Britain is facing a new turning point
Jun. 8, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
President Trump: A second Obama?
Melanie Phillips
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The deadly illusion of ‘quiet’ in Lebanon
Stephen M. Flatow