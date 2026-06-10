Hochul announces nearly $19 million federal security, emergency preparedness funding for New York City

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday nearly $140 million in federal homeland security and emergency preparedness funding for agencies across the state, aimed at strengthening counterterrorism capabilities and disaster response.

The $139.6 million package includes $38.2 million allocated through the State Homeland Security Program, with $18.9 million designated for New York City. An additional $92.2 million is being distributed through the Urban Area Security Initiative to bolster counterterrorism preparedness in the greater New York City region, including Westchester County and Long Island.

The funding, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the fiscal year 2025 Homeland Security Grant Program and Emergency Management Performance Grant, is separate from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which supports security enhancements at vulnerable institutions such as synagogues, Jewish day schools and other faith-based organizations.

“Threat landscapes are constantly evolving, and it is vital that our communities are prepared for anything that may come their way,” Hochul stated. “With this funding, we’re making sure our partners at every level of government have the training and resources needed to keep New Yorkers safe.”

With more than 1 million Jews, the New York City metropolitan area is home to the largest Jewish community outside Israel.

Mitch Silber, CEO of the Community Security Initiative and a former New York Police Department intelligence official, told JNS that the funding is not directed specifically at the Jewish community, but that it will nonetheless benefit Jews as New Yorkers.

State officials said the grants are intended to support planning, training, equipment, exercises and other initiatives designed to strengthen prevention, protection, response and recovery capabilities. The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will administer the funds.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), a longtime supporter of Israel, said New York City continues to face elevated security risks.

“Since 9/11, New York City has faced more known terrorist plots than any other city in America, and the threats we face are not limited to terrorism alone,” he stated, adding that first responders must also be prepared for natural disasters and hazardous material emergencies.

“This investment ensures that New York has the planning, training and equipment needed to prevent, respond to and recover from whatever comes our way,” Torres said.

