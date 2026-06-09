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Mamdani’s defense of Trump security zone around Madison Square Garden draws ire from Jewish advocates

“Equal protection under the law demands consistency, not selective application,” Jayne Zirkle of EndJewHatred told JNS.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces a free watch party in Central Park for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, July 19. Tavern on the Green in Manhattan. June 8, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces a free watch party in Central Park for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 19, at Tavern on the Green in the city’s Manhattan borough, June 8, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.
(Jun. 9, 2026 / JNS)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s defense of a security perimeter around Madison Square Garden for President Donald Trump’s attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday drew renewed criticism from Jewish advocates, who noted that the mayor has opposed similar buffer zones around Jewish institutions.

“The right to protest is one that is innate not only to the spirit of our city but also the laws of our country,” Mamdani said during a press conference alongside New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “The procedures that are being taken today are ones that honor that right, and they also look to ensure that we are providing safety and security for this evening.”

In coordination with the U.S. Secret Service, the New York Police Department established a secure zone around Madison Square Garden from West 30th Street to West 35th Street, between Sixth and Eighth avenues, ahead of Trump’s visit. Access to the area was restricted to ticket holders, commuters, credentialed personnel and others with authorized business, while all entrants were subject to security screening.

Jayne Zirkle, communications director for EndJewHatred, said Jewish New Yorkers deserve the same level of protection when anti-Israel demonstrations target synagogues, schools and community centers.

“As Jew-hatred rises across the United States, Jewish schools, synagogues and community centers deserve the same commitment to safety,” Zirkle told JNS. “Equal protection under the law demands consistency, not selective application.”

Mamdani said the restrictions around Madison Square Garden were required because of the president’s presence.

“Secret Service protocols necessitate a different set of preparation than we would otherwise be taking for the finals,” he said.

“Game four, and hopefully that’ll be the end of the finals, we will see a very different set of preparations in the absence of the president’s attendance,” Mamdani added.

U.S. Politics Jewish Organizations Anti-Israel Bias
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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