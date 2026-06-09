Haredi employment foundation helps bridge gap between Torah study and careers

The big challenge in integrating Haredi men into the Israeli workforce is not just opening the door to the labor market, but building a path that allows them to advance professionally without giving up their identity, values and way of life, Moti Feldstein, CEO of the Kemach Foundation, which promotes professional advancement within Haredi communities, told JNS recently.

“We see time and time again that when given the right tools, appropriate training, and personal guidance, the Haredi public demonstrates very high abilities and brings significant value to employers and the entire Israeli economy,” he said.

The Kemach Foundation was established in 2007 by British philanthropist Leo Noe. Initially focused on providing scholarships to Haredim, primarily men, it now operates programs that accompany Haredi men from education through entry into the workforce and throughout their careers.

“We want the community to have faith in us,” Avreymi Yustman, vice president of the Kemach Foundation, told JNS.

In partnership with the government, the foundation operates seven professional counseling centers, known as Merkaz Kivoun, where Haredim receive support and resources to enter the workforce and advance professionally.

At one center in Jerusalem, operated in collaboration with the municipality, participants have access to offices and shared workspaces. The foundation has also established a business school for Haredim, where entrepreneurs learn how to launch businesses and build professional networks. In addition, it offers customized psychometric testing and consultations with occupational psychologists who help participants identify suitable career paths.

Yustman highlighted the disparity between Haredi men and women in workforce participation. Haredi women are integrated into the labor market at a rate of about 80%, comparable to that of secular women. Haredi men, by contrast, participate at a rate of 53%, compared to 86% among secular men.

Among the foundation’s initiatives are programs designed to increase the representation of Haredi men in government positions, where they have historically been underrepresented despite policies encouraging minority participation, and to encourage Haredim to pursue careers in medicine.

The Kemach Foundation operates with an annual budget of 60 million shekels (about $20 million), funded through partnerships with the government and philanthropists in Israel and abroad, including the Russell Berrie Foundation, the Horn Foundation and the Paul E. Singer Foundation.

Yustman said workforce participation among Haredi men rose steadily before reaching a plateau of about 53%, likely due in part to the ongoing controversy surrounding the drafting of Haredi men into the Israel Defense Forces.

Among the challenges Haredi men face when entering the workforce is age. Participants supported by the foundation are typically between 25 and 28 years old.

A Kemach class, 2026. The Kemach Foundation provides effective solutions to increase the income and welfare of Haredi society in Israel, through career guidance, scholarships, job placement, encouragement of entrepreneurship and developing future employment leaders. Credit: Kemach Foundation.

‘Different priorities’

“The priorities for a Haredi man are different from those of a secular man. Haredi men go to yeshiva,” Yustman said. “They don’t want to postpone getting married and having children at an early age. They don’t start studying to enter the job market at the age of 18. Haredi men also don’t learn core topics in school and in yeshiva.”

As a result, when Haredi men seek to enter industries such as high-tech, their English proficiency is often below the level required by employers.

Motivating employers to integrate Haredi men into the workforce can also present challenges. In addition, the academic environment, which encourages students to ask questions and think independently, does not always align with traditional Haredi values.

While there are no simple solutions to these challenges, which stem in part from the Haredi way of life, the Kemach Foundation works to support those who choose to confront them and pursue professional success.

The foundation, Yustman stressed, does not seek to impose structural changes on Haredi communities or tell individuals how much time they should devote to Torah study versus employment. Rather, its mission is to support those who decide to enter the workforce—a choice that can have far-reaching effects.

“In the Haredi community the success of one member benefits the community. In those close-knit communities, when the group sees one member succeed and do well, they are enticed to follow,” Yustman said.