More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

Haredi employment foundation helps bridge gap between Torah study and careers

The Kemach Foundation provides training, counseling and professional support to help ultra-Orthodox Israelis advance in the workforce.

Amelie Botbol
The Kemach Foundation sees itself as "the gateway for Haredi society in Israel to enter into the world of employment and education." Credit: Kemach Foundation.
The Kemach Foundation sees itself as “the gateway for Haredi society in Israel to enter into the world of employment and education.” Credit: Kemach Foundation.
(Jun. 9, 2026 / JNS)

The big challenge in integrating Haredi men into the Israeli workforce is not just opening the door to the labor market, but building a path that allows them to advance professionally without giving up their identity, values and way of life, Moti Feldstein, CEO of the Kemach Foundation, which promotes professional advancement within Haredi communities, told JNS recently.

“We see time and time again that when given the right tools, appropriate training, and personal guidance, the Haredi public demonstrates very high abilities and brings significant value to employers and the entire Israeli economy,” he said.

The Kemach Foundation was established in 2007 by British philanthropist Leo Noe. Initially focused on providing scholarships to Haredim, primarily men, it now operates programs that accompany Haredi men from education through entry into the workforce and throughout their careers.

“We want the community to have faith in us,” Avreymi Yustman, vice president of the Kemach Foundation, told JNS.

In partnership with the government, the foundation operates seven professional counseling centers, known as Merkaz Kivoun, where Haredim receive support and resources to enter the workforce and advance professionally.

At one center in Jerusalem, operated in collaboration with the municipality, participants have access to offices and shared workspaces. The foundation has also established a business school for Haredim, where entrepreneurs learn how to launch businesses and build professional networks. In addition, it offers customized psychometric testing and consultations with occupational psychologists who help participants identify suitable career paths.

Yustman highlighted the disparity between Haredi men and women in workforce participation. Haredi women are integrated into the labor market at a rate of about 80%, comparable to that of secular women. Haredi men, by contrast, participate at a rate of 53%, compared to 86% among secular men.

Among the foundation’s initiatives are programs designed to increase the representation of Haredi men in government positions, where they have historically been underrepresented despite policies encouraging minority participation, and to encourage Haredim to pursue careers in medicine.

The Kemach Foundation operates with an annual budget of 60 million shekels (about $20 million), funded through partnerships with the government and philanthropists in Israel and abroad, including the Russell Berrie Foundation, the Horn Foundation and the Paul E. Singer Foundation.

Yustman said workforce participation among Haredi men rose steadily before reaching a plateau of about 53%, likely due in part to the ongoing controversy surrounding the drafting of Haredi men into the Israel Defense Forces.

Among the challenges Haredi men face when entering the workforce is age. Participants supported by the foundation are typically between 25 and 28 years old.

A Kemach class, 2026. The Kemach Foundation provides effective solutions to increase the income and welfare of Haredi society in Israel, through career guidance, scholarships, job placement, encouragement of entrepreneurship and developing future employment leaders. Credit: Kemach Foundation.
A Kemach class, 2026. The Kemach Foundation provides effective solutions to increase the income and welfare of Haredi society in Israel, through career guidance, scholarships, job placement, encouragement of entrepreneurship and developing future employment leaders. Credit: Kemach Foundation.

‘Different priorities’

“The priorities for a Haredi man are different from those of a secular man. Haredi men go to yeshiva,” Yustman said. “They don’t want to postpone getting married and having children at an early age. They don’t start studying to enter the job market at the age of 18. Haredi men also don’t learn core topics in school and in yeshiva.”

As a result, when Haredi men seek to enter industries such as high-tech, their English proficiency is often below the level required by employers.

Motivating employers to integrate Haredi men into the workforce can also present challenges. In addition, the academic environment, which encourages students to ask questions and think independently, does not always align with traditional Haredi values.

While there are no simple solutions to these challenges, which stem in part from the Haredi way of life, the Kemach Foundation works to support those who choose to confront them and pursue professional success.

The foundation, Yustman stressed, does not seek to impose structural changes on Haredi communities or tell individuals how much time they should devote to Torah study versus employment. Rather, its mission is to support those who decide to enter the workforce—a choice that can have far-reaching effects.

“In the Haredi community the success of one member benefits the community. In those close-knit communities, when the group sees one member succeed and do well, they are enticed to follow,” Yustman said.

Education Business and Economy Jewish Religion and Thought
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Amelie made aliyah in 2014. She specializes in diplomatic affairs and geopolitical analysis and serves as a war correspondent for JNS. She has covered major international developments, including extensive reporting on the hostage crisis in Israel.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli soldiers in Lebanon. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Tel Aviv leads in IDF mobilization with 42,000 reservists serving since Oct. 7
Measured by the share of each city’s population, it also had the highest rate of reservists.
June 9, 2026
JNS Staff
The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, speaks during a commemoration ceremony marking the anniversary of the 2020 killing his his predecessor. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran’s Quds Force commander warns US, Israel that terror proxies ‘will grab you by the throat’
“Borderless fighters are overlooking your passage chokepoints,” Esmail Ghaani warned.
June 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, from left, State Department Chief of Staff Daniel Holler, U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and Lebanese Ambassador to the U.S. Nada Hamadeh attend a meeting between Israeli and Lebanese delegations at the State Department in Washington, June 3, 2026. Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
WATCH: Leiter says working with Beirut to rid Lebanon of Hezbollah menace
Israel’s U.S. envoy also emphasized the strong coordination between Washington and Jerusalem in countering Tehran for regional security.
June 9, 2026
Vance Netanyahu
U.S. News
Vance: Iran nuclear deal would be ‘home-run win’ for America
“Israel may like that; they may not like that,” he said of the diplomatic talks with Tehran.
June 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Lebanese president Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Jan. 9, 2025. Photo by Fadel Itani/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Lebanon’s Aoun: Iranian interference is destroying country
The president called on Israel to choose diplomacy over war and said Trump can help end the conflict.
June 9, 2026
Joshua Marks
An Israeli Air Force F-35 “Adir” fighter jet. Credit: Lockheed Martin.
Analysis
IAF’s targets in Iran: air-defense networks and missile-material facilities
Dozens of Israeli aircraft struck Islamic Republic military infrastructure following a missile barrage from Iran.
June 9, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
1967 Six-Day War, Israeli Tank
JNS TV / Straight Up
June anniversaries underscore Israel’s transformation from vulnerability to strength
Jun. 8, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon is compromised
Moshe Phillips
Column
Translating Trump in Tehran
Ruthie Blum