Israel strikes military targets in Iran

The Israel Defense Forces struck military targets in western and central Iran early Monday after the Islamic Republic launched ballistic missile barrages at the Jewish state overnight.

The military said the Israeli Air Force, guided by Military Intelligence, carried out strikes against military targets belonging to the Iranian regime. Additional details were expected later, it said.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and senior military commanders conducted ongoing operational assessments over the past several hours and were directing the strikes on Iran from the Israeli Air Force command bunker, according to the Israeli military.

“The IDF is alert and prepared to continue operating in all arenas against those who threaten the State of Israel,” the military said. “The IDF is at full readiness in both offense and defense.”

Air-raid sirens sounded repeatedly across northern Israel and Samaria on Sunday night and Monday morning as Iranian missiles targeted the country, from the north to the south, including Jerusalem. According to the IDF, most of the projectiles were intercepted and no casualties were reported.

A missile impact in Samaria damaged three homes, though no injuries were reported, according to initial assessments by emergency responders.

The military said multiple missiles were launched from Iran toward the State of Israel on Monday, prompting air-defense systems to engage the incoming threats. It said the Home Front Command had issued advance warnings directly to mobile phones in affected areas before sirens sounded.

Residents across Israel were instructed to enter protected spaces upon receiving alerts and remain there until further notice.

“The public is requested to act responsibly and follow the instructions—they save lives,” the IDF said.

Separately, the military said it detected a missile launch from the Houthis in Yemen toward Israel early Monday. Air-defense systems intercepted the threat and the Home Front Command later informed residents that they could leave protected spaces, the IDF said.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said Iran launched 11 ballistic missiles at Israel on Sunday.

“Each of these missiles can destroy an entire neighborhood and kill hundreds,” Leiter wrote on X. “No self-respecting country in the world would tolerate such an attack, and neither will Israel.”

According to Leiter, Israel was targeting Iranian surface-to-surface missile launch sites as well as infrastructure facilities unrelated to the energy sector.

Leiter also warned Hezbollah against joining the fighting, noting that Lebanon has rejected Iranian influence and seeks freedom from the Iranian-backed terrorist organization.

“If Hezbollah fires at Israel, its command centers in Dahiyeh will be hit hard,” he wrote. “Everyone is fed up with this insane Iranian regime.”

Iran fired 11 ballistic missiles at Israel today. Each one of those missiles can level an entire neighborhood and kill hundreds. No self-respecting country in the world would tolerate such an attack, and neither will Israel.



Israel is now targeting Iranian surface-to-surface… — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) June 8, 2026

The latest escalation followed reports of U.S. efforts to prevent further military escalation between Israel and Iran, including a phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to respond to new Iranian missile attacks on Israel.

Nevertheless, an Israeli official said the Israeli attack on Iran had been coordinated with the United States. “We’re at the beginning of several days of fighting against Iran and its proxies across the Middle East,” the official told Channel 14 News.

In Israel, schools were closed nationwide on Monday, while public transportation was expected to operate at approximately 75% capacity. Ben-Gurion International Airport remained open, with Israel Airports Authority’s live arrivals and departures boards active.