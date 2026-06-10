Bipartisan bill would require colleges to investigate Jew-hatred complaints or risk losing federal funds

Bipartisan legislation introduced on Monday would require colleges and universities to adopt formal procedures for investigating antisemitism complaints and could strip federal funding from institutions that repeatedly fail to comply.

The Student Protection and University Accountability Act, HB 9203, introduced by Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Laura Gillen (D-N.Y.), would impose Title VI compliance requirements modeled in part on existing Title IX frameworks, including mandatory campus coordinators, standardized investigative procedures and enhanced federal oversight.

The bill was drafted with input from the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center and has been referred to the House Education and Workforce Committee.

Under the measure, schools that fail to meet the requirements for two consecutive years could lose eligibility for federal funding.

Nathan Diament, executive director of the OU Advocacy Center, said the measure would establish “actionable and enforceable policy surrounding Jewish students’ legally protected rights on campus.”

He added that the legislation would be “a critical victory for Jewish students who have faced attacks and for any student experiencing discrimination under Title VI.”