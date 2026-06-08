More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   The Quad

Former BBC insider says Britain is facing a new turning point

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
(Jun. 8, 2026 / JNS)

“The Quad” is a dynamic weekly panel show hosted by Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Israel’s innovation envoy and former deputy mayor of Jerusalem. The series brings together a powerhouse lineup of bold, insightful women to tackle the most pressing stories from Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world. With Fleur at the helm, “The Quad” features regular co-hosts, including Shoshana Keats-Jaskel, founder of Chochmat Nashim; journalist and human-rights activist Emily Schrader and other leading voices shaping conversation and change.

Through sharp analysis, diverse perspectives and unapologetic commentary, “The Quad” confronts the complex political, cultural and social challenges facing Israel and the Jewish people. Each episode cuts through noise and narrative spin to deliver insight and debate, and to empower female perspectives on issues that define our time. Bold, informed and refreshingly authentic, “The Quad” redefines how Israel and the Middle East are discussed, one conversation at a time.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Diaspora Jewry
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum is a dynamic leader with a diverse career spanning law, diplomacy, nonprofit management, and innovation. Raised in Gibraltar and educated at Kings College, London, Fleur qualified as a barrister before pivoting to international development and advocacy. Her career highlights include serving as Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, co-founding the UAE-Israel Business Council, and being appointed Israel’s Special Envoy for Innovation.
EXPLORE JNS
Colombian President Gustavo Petro
World News
Colombia’s president tweets ‘Heil Hitler’ over column endorsing right-wing candidate
The inflammatory rhetoric is condemned by the Israeli Foreign Ministry as “a total loss of moral compass.”
June 8, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace's high representative for Gaza, speaks during a press conference for the foreign media in Jerusalem, May 13, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Mediators meet Palestinian terrorists in Cairo for talks on advancing Gaza truce
Top Hamas leaders have rejected key parts of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan in recent months, including disarmament.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israeli soldier walks through a Hezbollah terror tunnel uncovered beneath the Beaufort Ridge in Southern Lebanon, in a photo released June 7, 2026, by the Israel Defense Forces. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Hezbollah terror tunnel hub found under Beaufort Ridge
The subterranean complex in Southern Lebanon was used to house terrorists and fire on Israeli forces and civilians, the IDF said.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with AIPAC President Betsy Korn and CEO Howard Kohr in Jerusalem, Jan. 17, 2023. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Conference of Presidents chair, CEO meet with Netanyahu
William Daroff said he was grateful to meet with the Israeli prime minister together with Betsy Berns Korn.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Arnon Zamora
Israel News
WATCH: New footage of Gaza hostages rescue operation released
Israel marks two years since “Operation Arnon,” in which abductees Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv were freed.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 1, 2026, vessels sail at Suru Beach in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz. Photo by Amirhossein Khorgooei / ISNA / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran envoy: Hormuz to stay open; transit fees may be imposed
Tehran says it could charge for passage along with Oman.
June 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces Col. Ayoub Kiyof takes command of the Golani Brigade during a ceremony held at Beaufort Castle in Lebanon, June 3, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
JNS TV / True East
The future of the US-Israel defense technology cooperation
Jun. 7, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Why are they really boycotting AIPAC? Bigotry
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
President Trump: A second Obama?
Melanie Phillips